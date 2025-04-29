Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Motors (GM) Q1 2025 revenue and adj. earnings beat estimates
Auto giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations.
First-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $44.02 billion, exceeding estimates. Net income, on an adjusted basis, rose 6% annually to $2.78 per share in the March quarter. Earnings came in above expectations.
Net income attributable to stockholders was $2.78 billion or $3.35 per share in Q1, compared to $2.98 billion or $2.56 per share last year.
