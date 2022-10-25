General Motors (GM) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue totaled $41.8 billion compared to $26.7 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to stockholders was $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, compared to $2.4 billion, or $1.62 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.25.

For the full year of 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.50-7.50.

Prior performance