GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q1 2025 earnings results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Organic sales were down 1%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $580 million, down 14% YoY while EPS declined 10% to $1.03. Adjusted EPS of $1.07 was down 2% in constant currency.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line with estimates.

For fiscal year 2025, organic net sales are expected to range between flat to up 1% and adjusted EPS is expected to range between down 1% and up 1% in constant currency.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance