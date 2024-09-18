Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q1 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Organic sales were down 1%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $580 million, down 14% YoY while EPS declined 10% to $1.03. Adjusted EPS of $1.07 was down 2% in constant currency.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line with estimates.
For fiscal year 2025, organic net sales are expected to range between flat to up 1% and adjusted EPS is expected to range between down 1% and up 1% in constant currency.
The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
