GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q1 2026 earnings results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales were down 7% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales were down 3%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills doubled to $1.2 billion, or $2.22 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.86, down 20% in constant currency.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue came in line with expectations.

Net sales for the North America Retail segment were down 13% to $2.6 billion, while net sales for the North America Pet segment were up 6% to $610 million.

Net sales for the North America Foodservice segment decreased 4% to $517 million while net sales for the International segment increased 6% to $760 million.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects organic sales to range between down 1% and up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 10-15% in constant currency.

The stock fell 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.