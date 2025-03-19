Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q3 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 5% year-over-year to $4.84 billion. Organic net sales were also down 5%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills was $626 million, down 7%, while EPS was down 4% to $1.12 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 was down 15% in constant currency.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue missed expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, GIS expects organic net sales to be down 2% to down 1.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 8% to down 7% in constant currency.
The stock fell over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
