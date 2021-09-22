Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail
GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q1 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased by 4% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic net sales were up 2%.
GAAP net income declined 2% to $627 million, or $1.02 per share, from last year.
Adjusted EPS dropped 2% to $0.99.
