GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q4 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales fell 10% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic net sales were down 6%.

GAAP net income declined 33% to $417 million, or $0.68 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 19% to $0.91.

Organic net sales are expected to decline 1-3% in fiscal year 2022. Constant-currency adjusted EPS is expected to range between flat and down 2% from the base of $3.79 earned in FY2021.

