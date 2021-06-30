Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q4 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales fell 10% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic net sales were down 6%.
GAAP net income declined 33% to $417 million, or $0.68 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 19% to $0.91.
Organic net sales are expected to decline 1-3% in fiscal year 2022. Constant-currency adjusted EPS is expected to range between flat and down 2% from the base of $3.79 earned in FY2021.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
A look at Disney’s (DIS) strategy as it moves on from the pandemic
The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) had a rough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic as its theme parks closed down and its movie productions were halted, significantly hurting its revenue.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) bets on large untapped market. Is stock a buy?
Software technology is rapidly expanding into new territories, supported by artificial intelligence and robotics, encouraging enterprises to come up with offbeat solutions for special needs. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR),
FedEx (FDX): Three factors that could drive growth going forward
Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) have gained 118% over the past 12 months and 13% since the beginning of the year. The company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth