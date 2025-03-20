GIS Q3 Call Highlights: Cereal Comeback, Snacking Slowdown & Protein Innovations!

General Mills Inc., a global food company known for producing and marketing popular brands like Cheerios, Pillsbury, Häagen-Dazs, and Betty Crocker, in its Q3 earnings call highlighted its strategy to address low consumer confidence through value-focused offerings, particularly in snacks. Management plans to accelerate organic growth in fiscal ’26 via increased marketing investment, pricing adjustments, and protein-centric innovations like Cheerios Protein. The company is allocating an additional $100 million in cost savings primarily for growth reinvestment. Management highlighted success stories where they’ve already improved competitiveness in Blue Buffalo, Pillsbury, Totino’s and expressed confidence in cereal’s Q4 improvement due to increased media spending and merchandising initiatives.

General Mills reported a mixed Q3 performance with adjusted EPS of $1 and reported EPS of $1.12, while revenue fell 5% to $4.8 billion, missing forecasts. The company faces multiple challenges including retailer inventory reductions, slowdowns in snacking categories, and inventory issues in the pet segment, resulting in a 2% decrease in operating profit to $891 million and a more significant 13% drop in adjusted operating profit in constant currency. Despite a slight gross margin improvement of 40 basis points to 33.9%, the company significantly reduced its FY25 outlook, now projecting organic sales to decline 1.5-2% and adjusted EPS to fall 7-8% to $4.16-4.20. The company plans to reinvest $100 million in cost savings to support major brands like Blue Buffalo, Pillsbury, and Cereal, while focusing on its Accelerate strategy for sustainable growth.

Continue Reading: Unearth the Vital Insights from General Mills Inc.’s Earnings Call!

Financial/Operational Metrics:

Net Sales: $4.8 billion, down 5% YoY.

$4.8 billion, down 5% YoY. Net Income: $626 million, down 7% YoY.

$626 million, down 7% YoY. GAAP EPS: $1.12, down 4% YoY.

$1.12, down 4% YoY. Operating Profit: $891 million, down 2% YoY.

FY25 Outlook:

Organic Net Sales: Expected to be down between 2% to 1.5%.

Expected to be down between 2% to 1.5%. Adjusted Operating Profit: Expected to decline 8% to 7% in constant currency.

Expected to decline 8% to 7% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS: Expected to decline 8% to 7% in constant currency.

Analyst Crossfire:

Fiscal ’26 Investment Strategy, Tailwinds & Headwinds Outlook (Andrew Lazar – Barclays, Ken Goldman – JPMorgan): The company is ramping up investments in pricing and marketing, especially in fruit snacks, while leveraging HMM savings and efficiencies for growth. Major growth drivers include increased trade investment, better marketing, and innovation, while challenges include tariffs, stock-based compensation, and Yoplait dilution. The company remains committed to growth and maintaining flexibility in investment strategies (Jeffrey Harmening – CEO, Kofi Bruce – CFO).

Innovation Strategy for Fiscal ’26, Pricing & Value Adjustments (David Palmer – Evercore ISI, Michael Lavery – Piper Sandler): The company is increasing innovation efforts but remains below pre-pandemic levels. The focus will be on fewer but bigger innovations, with stronger support for key product launches. The company has optimized pricing strategies across brands like Blue Buffalo and Pillsbury, ensuring competitiveness. The approach is to remain within a reasonable price zone while enhancing marketing and innovation (Jeffrey Harmening – CEO).

Snacking Category Weakness, Fruit Snacks & Salty Snacks Strategy (Alexia Howard – Bernstein, Peter Galbo – Bank of America): Unlike previous recessions, consumers are more value-conscious, leading to a shift in purchasing behavior. The slowdown in snacking is attributed to economic conditions rather than GLP-1 drugs, as a similar trend is observed in pet treats. The company aims to enhance value and innovation in fruit snacks, with private-label competition impacting share. Salty snacks will focus on bold flavors to align with consumer preferences (Jeffrey Harmening – CEO).

Reinvestment of Cost Savings, Category Growth vs. Company Growth (Christopher Carey – Wells Fargo): The company plans to reinvest HMM savings and cost efficiencies into growth, prioritizing innovation and marketing rather than margin expansion. While categories are growing, pricing mix remains a challenge. The company is focusing on regaining competitiveness through volume share growth and better value alignment (Kofi Bruce – CFO, Jeffrey Harmening – CEO).