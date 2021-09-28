Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Glimpse Group (VRAR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
VRAR Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Sep. 28, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Lyron Bentovim — President & Chief Executive Officer
Maydan Rothblum — Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to The Glimpse Group Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]
Before we begin the formal presentation, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made on today’s call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company’s regulatory filings for a list of associated risks, and we would also refer you to the company’s website for more supporting industry information.
I would now like to hand the call over to Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of The Glimpse Group. Lyron, the floor is yours.
