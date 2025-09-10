Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
GME Earnings: GameStop’s Q2 2025 adjusted profit rises on higher sales
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a leading retail chain specializing in video games and consumer electronics, has announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Second-quarter net sales increased to $972.2 million from $798.3 million in last year’s second quarter
- Net income was $168.6 million in Q2, compared to $14.8 million in the prior-year quarter
- Excluding special items, adjusted net income rose sharply to $138.3 million in Q2 from $5.2 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings were $0.25 in the second quarter, vs. $0.01 last year
- Operating income was $66.4 million in the July quarter, vs. an operating loss of $22.0 million in Q2 2024
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined to $218.8 million for the period from $270.8 million in the year-ago quarter
- At the end of the quarter, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $8.7 billion
