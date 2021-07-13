Goldman Sachs (GS) Earnings: Q2 profit beats estimates on higher revenues

Banking giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Net income for the second quarter was $5.3 billion, or $15.02 per share, compared to $0.20 billion, or $0.53 per share, in the same period of 2020. Analysts were looking for a smaller bottom-line number for the latest quarter.

Net revenues increased 16% annually to $15.38 billion during the three-month period and topped the market’s expectations.

Shares of Goldman Saches have grown 25% in the past six months. The stock gained early Tuesday soon after the announcement, after closing the previous session higher.

Prior Performance