Goldman Sachs (GS) Earnings: Q2 profit beats estimates on higher revenues
Banking giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped Wall Street’s expectations.
Net income for the second quarter was $5.3 billion, or $15.02 per share, compared to $0.20 billion, or $0.53 per share, in the same period of 2020. Analysts were looking for a smaller bottom-line number for the latest quarter.
Net revenues increased 16% annually to $15.38 billion during the three-month period and topped the market’s expectations.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Goldman Sachs’s Q2 earnings
Shares of Goldman Saches have grown 25% in the past six months. The stock gained early Tuesday soon after the announcement, after closing the previous session higher.
