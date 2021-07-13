Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Goldman Sachs (GS) Earnings: Q2 profit beats estimates on higher revenues

Banking giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Goldman Sachs Q2 2021 Earnings Infographic

Net income for the second quarter was $5.3 billion, or $15.02 per share, compared to $0.20 billion, or $0.53 per share, in the same period of 2020. Analysts were looking for a smaller bottom-line number for the latest quarter.

Net revenues increased 16% annually to $15.38 billion during the three-month period and topped the market’s expectations.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Goldman Sachs’s Q2 earnings

Shares of Goldman Saches have grown 25% in the past six months. The stock gained early Tuesday soon after the announcement, after closing the previous session higher.

