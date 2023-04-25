Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GOOGL/GOOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alphabet’s Q1 2023 financial results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $69.8 billion, driven by resilience in Search and momentum in Cloud. Revenues grew 6% in constant currency.
Net income dropped to $15 billion, or $1.17 per share, from $16.4 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue from Google Services totaled $62 billion in the quarter.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up over 4% in after-market hours on Tuesday.
