GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell 54% to $134 million.
GAAP net loss widened to $51 million, or $0.34 per share, from $11 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss was $30 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net income of $4 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.
