Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell 54% to $134 million.

GAAP net loss widened to $51 million, or $0.34 per share, from $11 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss was $30 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net income of $4 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.  

Click here to access the transcript of Gopro Q2 2020 earnings conference call

Also Read:  AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon Q2 2020 financial results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls

Most Popular

A visual dashboard of GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 earnings

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported a loss of $4.06 per share for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $806.4 million. The company also announced its outlook for Q3 and

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL): Q2 earnings highlights

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday.  Both revenue and EPS for the quarter came in better than the Wall Street projections. CTL

Fastly (FSLY): Q2 2020 earnings key highlights

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday.  The company reported revenues and net income that were above street expectations. However, FSLY shares fell

Tags

Sports GoodsTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top