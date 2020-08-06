GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell 54% to $134 million.

GAAP net loss widened to $51 million, or $0.34 per share, from $11 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss was $30 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net income of $4 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

