GoPro Inc (GPRO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 04, 2021.

Presentation:

Good day and welcome to the GoPro's Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Christopher Clark — Vice President, Corporate Communications

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to GoPro's fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. With me today are GoPro's CEO, Nicholas Woodman; and CFO and COO Brian McGee.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements.

Today, we may discuss gross margin, operating expense, net profit and loss as well as basic and diluted net profit and loss per share in accordance with GAAP and additionally, on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of our ongoing economic performance. We use non-GAAP reporting internally to evaluate and manage our operations. We choose to provide this information to enable investors to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how we analyze our own operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses can be found in the press release that was issued this afternoon and which is posted on our website.

In addition to the earnings press release, we have posted management commentary and slides containing detailed financial data and metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The management commentary and slides as well as the link to today’s live webcast and the replay of this conference call are posted on the GoPro Investor Relations website for your reference. Our income statement related numbers that are discussed today during the call, other than revenue are non-GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

Now I'll turn the call over to GoPro's Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

Nicholas Woodman — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you Chris and good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I’d like to encourage everybody to read the commentary we posted earlier today to the GoPro Investor Relations page on our website. In addition to providing an overview of our quarterly and annual results plus forward-looking guidance, the commentary provides our thoughts on our business going forward.

I will now share some brief remarks and then we’ll go directly into Q&A. In 2020, we evolved GoPro into a more efficient subscription oriented direct to consumer business. We grew our GoPro subscriber base by 145% year-over-year to 601,000 subscribers and generated more than $200 million in cash flow from operations in the second half of the year. This represented 33% of our second-half revenue and contributed to a year-end cash balance of $328 million. Strong Q4 performance resulted in $0.39 of non-GAAP EPS for the quarter and $0.08 of non-GAAP EPS for the year. We achieved this with disciplined expense management, an approach we are committed to maintaining.