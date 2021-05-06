GoPro shares fly on surprise Q1 profit: Infographic

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The pioneer of action cameras reported Q1 revenue of $204 million, up 71% and above the Wall Street consensus. Meanwhile, the company reported a surprise profit of $0.03 per share, even as analysts were expecting a breakeven.

GPRO shares shot up over 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 27% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance