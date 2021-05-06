GoPro shares fly on surprise Q1 profit: Infographic

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The pioneer of action cameras reported Q1 revenue of $204 million, up 71% and above the Wall Street consensus. Meanwhile, the company reported a surprise profit of $0.03 per share, even as analysts were expecting a breakeven.
GPRO shares shot up over 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 27% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for GoPro Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q1 2021 revenue up 31%; earnings beat
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021. Shares of the payment service provider gained during Wednesday’s extended trading session soon after
Infographic: How Twilio (TWLO) performed in Q1 2021
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $590 million. GAAP net loss widened to $206 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to
Uber Technologies reports Q1 loss of 6 cents per share: Infographic
Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The ride-hailing company reported Q1 revenue excluding the UK accrual of $3.5 billion, up