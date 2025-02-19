Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GRMN Earnings: Gramin reports higher Q4 sales and adjusted earnings
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of GPS-enabled electronic products, on Wednesday reported an increase in sales and proforma earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net sales increased 23% year-over-year to $1.82 billion in the December quarter, reflecting growth across all operating divisions and geographical segments.
On a pro forma basis, net income was $466.3 million or $2.41 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $330.9 million or $1.72 per share in Q4 2023. Meanwhile, reported profit decreased to $435.7 million or $2.25 per share in the December quarter from $542.1 million or $2.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “2024 was a year of remarkable growth and achievement for Garmin, resulting in record full-year consolidated revenue and record full-year revenue in all five of our segments, as well as record full-year consolidated operating income.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Nvidia (NVDA) likely to report strong results once again, fueled by AI boom
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution, developing high-tech AI chips that provide the computational power and efficiency required for training and deploying
What to expect when Lowe’s Companies (LOW) reports Q4 2024 earnings
Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer is slated to report its
MDT Earnings: Medtronic reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and adj. profit
Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter earnings, excluding special items, rose 7%