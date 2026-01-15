GS Earnings: A snapshot of Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2025 results

Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Thursday reported lower revenues and higher earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net revenues decreased to $13.45 billion in the fourth quarter from $13.87 billion in the prior-year quarter. The decline mainly reflects negative net revenues in Platform Solutions, largely offset by significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.

Net income applicable to shareholders was $4.38 billion or $14.01 per share in Q4, compared to $3.92 billion or $11.95 per share in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Book value per common share increased by 1.1% in the fourth quarter to $357.60. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $4.50 per common share.