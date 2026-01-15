GS Earnings: A snapshot of Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2025 results

Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Thursday reported lower revenues and higher earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Net revenues decreased to $13.45 billion in the fourth quarter from $13.87 billion in the prior-year quarter. The decline mainly reflects negative net revenues in Platform Solutions, largely offset by significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $4.38 billion or $14.01 per share in Q4, compared to $3.92 billion or $11.95 per share in the fourth quarter of FY24.
Book value per common share increased by 1.1% in the fourth quarter to $357.60. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $4.50 per common share.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from BlackRock’s (BLK) Q4 2025 earnings results
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income decreased 33% to $1.13 billion, or $7.16 per share,
Procter & Gamble to report Q2 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is gearing up for its latest earnings report while navigating a challenging market environment marked by intensifying competition and evolving consumer behavior. Over the
McCormick (MKC) expected to report higher revenue and earnings in Q4 2025
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 4% in the past three months. The flavor giant is scheduled to report its