GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q1 2025 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $15.06 billion, up 6% from the same period a year ago, driven by higher revenues in Global Banking & Markets.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 17% to $4.58 billion while earnings per share rose 22% to $14.12 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Monday.

On April 11, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $3.00 per common share to be paid on June 27 to common shareholders of record on May 30.

In Q1 2025, the firm returned $5.34 billion of capital to shareholders.

Prior performance