Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q1 2025 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $15.06 billion, up 6% from the same period a year ago, driven by higher revenues in Global Banking & Markets.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 17% to $4.58 billion while earnings per share rose 22% to $14.12 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Monday.
On April 11, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $3.00 per common share to be paid on June 27 to common shareholders of record on May 30.
In Q1 2025, the firm returned $5.34 billion of capital to shareholders.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Everything you need to know about Circle Internet’s upcoming IPO
Recovering from the softness experienced in the early weeks of the year, IPO activity is gaining strength led by the healthcare and technology industries. Circle Internet Group is the latest
FAST Earnings: Fastenal reports higher sales and flat earnings for Q1 2025
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported a modest increase in sales for the first quarter of 2025 when its net income remained unchanged year-over-year. Net income was $298.7 million or $0.52 per
Highlights of BlackRock’s Q1 2025 financial results
Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025. First-quarter adjusted earnings increased 15% year-over-year to $11.30 per share. On an