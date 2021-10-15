GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2021 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $13.61 billion.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 63% YoY to $5.3 billion while EPS grew 66% to $14.93.

Firmwide assets under supervision increased by $67 billion during the quarter to $2.37 trillion.

