GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2021 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $13.61 billion.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 63% YoY to $5.3 billion while EPS grew 66% to $14.93.
Firmwide assets under supervision increased by $67 billion during the quarter to $2.37 trillion.
