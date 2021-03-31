Guess?, Inc. (GES) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Good day everyone and welcome to the Guess? Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Five-year Strategic Plan Update. On the call are Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer; Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer; and Fabrice Benarouche, VP of Finance and Investor Relations.

During today’s call, the Company will be making forward-looking statements, including comments regarding future plans, strategic initiatives, capital allocation and short and long-term outlook, including with respect to the Company’s fiscal 2025 strategic plan. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on risk factors included in today’s press release and the Company’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. Comments will also reference certain non-GAAP or adjusted measures. GAAP reconciliations and descriptions of these measures can be found in today’s earning release and accompanying presentation materials posted earlier today on the Investor Relations section of guess.com.

