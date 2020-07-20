Halliburton Company (HAL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Abu Zeya — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and welcome to the Halliburton Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on Halliburton’s website for seven days. Joining me today are Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO; and Lance Loeffler, CFO.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting Halliburton's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019; Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; recent current reports on Form 8-K; and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of impairments and other charges.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Abu and good morning everyone. The second quarter of 2020 is now behind us. It was a tough one for many industries, including the oil and gas sector. The global pandemic and the resulting collapse and demand have upended many businesses, and as economies around the world emerged from lockdowns, the path forward remains uneven and uncertain. I’m grateful for our employees’ focus, dedication and perseverance during these difficult times. Employee’s safety is our top priority, and we continue our efforts to take the appropriate measures to provide a safe working environment for everyone.

COVID-19 is altering our everyday lives and business operations, and it is important that we do not let our guard down. Despite this distraction, our safety performance is the best it has ever been with our total recordable incident rate improving more than 20% since the end of last year. There are three key areas I will address on the call today. First, our solid second quarter performance demonstrating a significant reset that improves the earnings power of our business, despite the severity of the activity collapse. Second, the market and business outlook for the second half and full year of 2020. And finally, what we’re doing today to make sure that Halliburton powers into and wins the eventual recovery.

The global activity collapse in the second quarter was swift and severe, much worse than anticipated. U.S. average rig count for the quarter declined 50% sequentially, while international rigs dropped 22%, with absolute global rig count sinking to the lowest level in recent history. Halliburton’s response to the market disruption was equally swift and aggressive. As I’ll discuss in a few minutes, our organization responded with a tremendous sense of urgency.

Let me cover a few headlines related to our financial performance. Total company revenue was $3.2 billion, and adjusted operating income was $236 million. Our Completion and Production division revenue of $1.7 billion was impacted by a drop in market activity in the low teens in international markets, and about 70% in U.S. land completions. Despite these headwinds, C&P delivered a solid operating margin of 9.5% in the second quarter.

Our Drilling and Evaluation division revenue of $1.5 billion was down largely in line with lower rig count activity globally, delivering operating margin of 8.3% in the second quarter. The speed and effectiveness of the cost actions that we’ve executed help minimize the sequential decremental margins to 14% in C&P and 16% in D&E.

Revenue for North America declined 57% sequentially, with our C&P and D&E divisions outperforming the completions and drilling activity declines respectively. International revenue was down 17% sequentially, outperforming the rig count decline. And finally, we generated over $450 million in positive free cash flow in the second quarter. As reflected in these results, our aggressive cost actions are important part of our earnings power reset.

As you recall, we removed $300 million in costs over the prior two quarters. In April, we announced an additional $1 billion in annualized cost reductions. I’m pleased to report today that these actions, which are largely prominent changes to our business, are 75% done. I expect the remaining cost reductions, which are mostly aimed at our international business and real estate rationalization to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now discuss our expectations for the second half of 2020. Internationally, we anticipate drilling activity to continue to decline modestly, while completions stay resilient until year end. The activity changes have not been and will not be uniform across all international markets. On a full year basis, we expect activity in the OPEC countries in the Middle East and the Norwegian sector of the North Sea to be more resilient, while Latin America and Africa declined sharply.

Some customers are deferring new projects, most notably in the offshore exploration markets. Due to the deeper and longer pullback in Latin America, we now anticipate a mid-teens’ decline in international customer activity and spend for the full year. In North America land, some green shoots of completion activity are emerging, but I would not characterize this as the start of a meaningful recovery. After customers bring back shut-in production and as WTI remains range bound around $40, we expect to see a modest uptick in completions’ activity during the third quarter, followed by the usual seasonal deceleration at the end of the year.

Drilling activity declines have slowed, and we believe the rig count should find a bottom sometime in the third quarter, but a meaningful inflection point in drilling seems further out. Our full-year customer spend outlook for North America remains unchanged at approximately 50% down compared to 2019, with gassier basins outperforming the oilier ones. Further demand weakness from a slower economic recovery or multiple ways of COVID-19-related activity shutdowns present downside risks to our outlook for the remainder of the year. Though we believe positioning our company to write out those events should they occur, it is not possible to predict the impact that they may have. Regardless, as demonstrated this quarter, I expect Halliburton to outperform the market under any conditions.

As we look into the future, I believe the international and North America markets will present opportunities for Halliburton. Although the timing of commodity price recovery remains uncertain, we are taking the necessary actions to thrive in the current market and to prepare Halliburton to win the eventual recovery. International producers have the opportunity to regain market share as a result of declining U.S. production. This should translate into healthy activity levels internationally, as oil demand recovers. International shorter-cycle barrels will likely fill a higher proportion of future incremental demand requirements.

As economic growth returns, we expect the key producing regions to maintain productive spare capacity, so they can quickly meet demand. Offshore, longer-cycle barrels and new exploration activity will likely be the farthest out in terms of incremental contribution to the supply to the supply stack. Today, we have an excellent international business, both in terms of geographic footprint and technology portfolio. Pre-coronavirus, our international business grew revenue every quarter for almost three years, outperforming our largest competitor and was on the road to meaningful margin improvement. International regions contributed nearly half of our revenue in 2019. They’re also historically more resilient on margins, demonstrating the strength of our diverse business. Here’s how we’re are preparing to win the recovery internationally. We’re driving adoption and expansion of our latest technologies in the international markets. Our EarthStar logging-while-drilling tool has seen a 2.5 times increase in its adoption over the last year, even though it is one of our premium offerings. Our Cerebro in-bit sensor package provides a high-speed look at data captured directly from the bit. Its international adoption has doubled this year compared to the first half of 2019. We successfully completed customer qualifications and are currently deploying the latest wireline tractors and ESP pumps in the Middle East. We’re growing and monetizing our digital offerings. They improve performance and efficiency and allow us to introduce new commercial models, where all parties sharing the benefits of our digital technologies. The Aker BP project in Norway is a demonstration of a customer successfully adopting digital technology to achieve best-in-class performance. We have collaborated with our alliance partners to deploy digitally-enabled new technologies and innovative ways of working. Our contract structure for all alliance partners benefit from these successes, fosters a collaborative culture and drives further performance improvement. We increased rate of penetration by 88% over the course of the well campaign, and a third of the wells we drilled on a specific prospect were in the top decile of the industry benchmark for drilling speed. We made great strides in the digital transformation of the well planning cycle, rapidly working towards the goal of planting a well in a day. We applied digital 3D inversion, helping the customer improve their reservoir understanding. This led to re-planting [Phonetic] of a whole reservoir section and potential incremental reserves for the customer. We are also advancing alliances with key industry players, both within and outside of the oil and gas sector. We recently announced Halliburton and TechnipFMC collaborated to create Odassea, the world’s first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. This collaboration strengthens our digital capabilities and subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. We recently signed a five-year strategic agreement with Microsoft and Accenture to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure. This is an important step, and our adoption of new technology and applications to enhance our digital capabilities and customer offerings drive additional business agility and reduce capital expenditures.

We’re also taking actions not only to thrive in the current market, but to best position our business in the future. Streamlining our cost structure is part of continuing efforts to reduce our fixed costs and improving components of our working capital through a strong focus on managing collections, deploying digital inventory planning solutions, and extending vendor payment terms. As oil demand recovers, I expect the international business will continue to be a more meaningful contributor to our revenue going forward. I believe that the actions we’re taking provide the basis for margin expansion and higher free cash flow conversion internationally in the next upcycle. Turning to North America, we believe that North America production is likely to remain structurally lower in the foreseeable future and has slower growth going forward. The shrinking demand for shale oil and limited access to capital markets, the inevitable rationalization will continue, and we expect to see a more disciplined market with stronger operators and service companies. The activity declines and intra-year cyclicality over the last two years let us to change our approach to this market. But what has not changed is our commitment to the single largest oilfield services’ market and to our leadership position in it. While the North American market will be structurally smaller, we believe that it will be more profitable for us. Our service delivery improvement strategy lowers our fixed and services costs and will drive higher contribution margin with the goal to make Halliburton the most competitive from a cost structure perspective. This strategy has resulted in sustainable changes to how we organize and execute everyday in the business and positions us to deliver higher profitability and free cash flow in North America. Our playbook is clear. Returns and cash generation matter more than ever, and growth for the sake of market share is a thing of the past. We believe that our size and scale, combined with our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions, are strong advantages for us helping to drive the unit cost down and enabling us to capture work across multiple basins and resource types. The $1.3 billion in cost cuts, a combination of the $300 million in prior cuts, and the $1 billion in further reductions are largely aimed at North America. Let me remind you what we’ve done to reset the earnings power in this key market. We’re changing the fundamentals of how we deliver our services, and I expect this will drive a higher contribution margin and lower our fixed costs. We reduced our maintenance cost per horsepower hour by over a third compared to the 2019 run rate by redesigning our maintenance and value engineering processes. This has been scaled tested as a permanent change in how we execute our operations and is independent of the market activity levels. We’ve also made permanent reductions to our workforce. We have flattened our North America organization removing layers of management. We’re using digital and remote operations to reduce the number of frac engineers required to monitor jobs by establishing real-time operation centers and using cloud-based solutions to modernize data flow between the rig site and the back office. We’re reducing our real estate footprint by over 100 facilities, which not only removes costs, but fits with our digital and remote operations strategy. In addition to these strategic changes, we’ll continue to take advantage of our unique competitive strengths. We offer a full suite of oilfield services through 13 product service lines in North America, and we will continue to emphasize our non-frac revenue streams resulting in a more balanced business portfolio. We continue to deliver differentiated technologies across our product lines, many of them using advances in automation and digitalization. These technologies either lower our costs or improve production results for our customers. Finally and critically, none of the improvements internationally and in North America happen without our fantastic, competitive and committed team focused on achieving all of these objectives and protecting the gains we make over time. Turning to capital spending, 2020 will be the second year in a row that we’ve significantly reduced our capex, which will largely be directed towards our international business. Because we size our capital budget based on a committed project pipeline and anticipated returns, we believe that this year just like in 2019, this capex reduction will not hamper our ability to outperform the market. We’ll continue to exercise thoughtful capital allocation to the best returning opportunities. The capital intensity of our business has come down. And as we think about the future, we project that capex spend as a percentage of revenue will be closer to 5% to 6% versus the historical norms of 10% to 11%. There are several reasons why we are able to drive this change and positively impact our free cash flow going forward. We now build our equipment cheaper and it last longer. Advances in sensing technologies and material sciences are lowering the total cost of ownership for our tools. ownership for our tools. Design improvements, such as component modularity, make asset velocity better than ever. This means we need to build fewer tools to support the same level of business. For example, the iCruise drilling system has modular components and standardized electronic in search for all tool sizes, allowing for 20% better asset velocity. Digitalization reduces our capital footprint. We’re removing equipment from location and replacing costly hardware with software solutions. We do not anticipate large technology recapitalization programs, similar to the build-out of our leading Q10 pumps and the iCruise drilling systems. And finally, the North America business now has structurally lower capital requirements. It’s a mature market, and frac job intensity is plateauing. The Halliburton I’ve just described to you is charting a fundamentally different course. The growth in digital technologies, the position of strength in the international markets, the sharper approach to North America, and a lower capex profile, all of that comes from the hard work that we’ve been doing over the last few years. We are not waiting for an upcycle to drive significant free cash flow and returns for our shareholders. We believe that the strategic actions we’re taking today will further boost our earnings power and free cash flow generation ability, as we power into and win the eventual recovery. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Lance to provide more details on our second quarter financial results. Lance?

Lance Loeffler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning. Let’s start with a summary of our second quarter results compared to the first quarter of 2020. Total company revenue for the quarter was $3.2 billion, and adjusted operating income was $236 million, representing decreases of 37% and 53% respectively. In the second quarter, we recognized $2.1 billion of pre-tax impairments and other charges to further adjust our cost structure to current market conditions. These charges consisted primarily of non-cash asset impairments mainly associated with pressure pumping equipment and real estate, as well as inventory write-offs, severance, and other costs. As a result of this charge, we realized a $49 million reduction in depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter. This impact is reflected in our division results, with approximately two-thirds associated with our C&P division and the remainder related to our D&E division.

We expect our third quarter depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $225 million, reflecting one month of additional impact. As Jeff mentioned, by the end of the second quarter, we also accomplished approximately 75% of the annualized $1 billion in cost reductions, and we intend to complete most of the remaining actions by the end of the third quarter. The cash cost associated with the various cost actions in the second quarter was approximately $180 million. We anticipate that we will incur an additional cash cost of approximately $60 million in the third quarter, as we continue to make further structural adjustments.

Moving to our division results, our Completion and Production revenue was $1.7 billion, a decrease of 44%, while operating income was $159 million, a decrease of 54%. These declines were largely a result of a decrease in pressure pumping activity globally, primarily driven by U.S. land and Latin America, coupled with lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land. These were partially offset by improved completion tool sales internationally. Our Drilling and Evaluation revenue was $1.5 billion, a decrease of 27%, while operating income was $127 million, a decrease of 41%. These declines were primarily due to a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally.

In North America, revenue was $1 billion, a 57% decrease. This decline was driven by reduced activity in U.S. land, primarily associated with pressure pumping, well construction, artificial lift, and wireline activity, coupled with reduced activity across multiple product service lines in the Gulf of Mexico. Latin America revenue was $346 million, a 33% decrease resulting primarily from decreased activity across multiple product service lines in Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil, and lower software sales in Mexico.

Turning to Europe/Africa/CIS, revenue was $691 million, a 17% decrease resulting primarily from reduced well construction and pressure pumping activity and lower software sales across the region. This was partially offset by increased fluids activity and completion tool sales in Norway and improved cementing activity and completion tool sales in Russia.

In the Middle East/Asia region, revenue was $1.1 billion, a 10% decrease largely resulting from reduced activity across the majority of product service lines in the Middle East, Malaysia and India, partially offset by improved drilling activity and completion tool sales in China and Kuwait. In the second quarter, our corporate and other expense totaled $50 million, and this amount should serve as the new quarterly run rate for the rest of the year.

Our interest expense for the quarter was $124 million. For the third quarter, we expect it will be closer to $130 million. Other expense for the quarter was $48 million, primarily driven by our foreign exchange exposure and currency weakness in Argentina. Looking ahead, we expect it will be approximately $30 million for the third quarter.

Our normalized effective tax rate for the second quarter was approximately 25%, driven by certain discrete tax items and a lower earnings base. For the third quarter and full year, we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 24% and 20% respectively. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $142 million, and our full-year 2020 capex estimate of $800 million remains unchanged.

Turning to cash flow, we generated $598 million of cash from operations during the second quarter. As anticipated, working capital was a source of cash. As activity declines globally, working capital has historically been a strong source of cash, and we expect to see continued benefits from working capital for the rest of this year. Free cash flow generation for the quarter was $456 million. Our year-to-date and expected earnings performance for the remainder of the year, combined with working capital benefits and lower capex, should result in full-year free cash flow of over $1 billion.

Finally, while we remain cautious about the forecast and pace of economic recovery and the potential for additional COVID-related shutdowns, let me provide you with some comments on how we see the third quarter playing out based on our outlook. Sequentially, we expect overall company revenue to decline low-single-digits in the third quarter. Lower average rig activity across most regions will impact our D&E division, while modest completions activity improvement should drive C&P division revenue to be flat to slightly up. The full quarter benefit and continued execution of our cost reductions should offset the impact of lower activity on our profitability. As a result, we expect to deliver higher sequential operating income and modestly higher margin.

Let me now turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Lance. To sum up our discussion today, our second quarter performance and a tough market demonstrates our organization’s ability to execute swiftly and aggressively, and we expect to complete our remaining cost actions in the third quarter. We have an excellent international business, and it is ready to deliver margin expansion and higher free cash flow conversion in the next upcycle. The actions we have taken in North America, including our service delivery improvement strategy, we believe will enable us to have higher profitability and free cash profitability and free cash flow even in a structurally lower environment. We are moving full steam ahead with the deployment of digital technologies for our customers and internally. And finally, Halliburton is charting a fundamentally different course. I believe the strategic actions we’re taking today will further boost our earnings power and free cash flow generation ability, as we power into and win the eventual recovery. And now, let’s open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from James West with Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

James West — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Hey, good morning guys.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, James.

Lance Loeffler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, James.

James West — Evercore ISI — Analyst

And, congrats on the execution in a really tough quarter here. Jeff, you talk about this — your chart in a fundamentally different course, and I think it’s definitely appropriate. We’ve a vision of the oilfield I think aligns with your vision for the future of the oilfield and of course digital lower capital intensity higher returns role and a part of that strategy. Could you maybe talk about where you’re in the various parts of that journey, both the the digital side? Obviously, the cost reduction in North America you’re pretty far along in that, you talked about that, maybe the international in the technology delivery.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, well. Thanks, James. And again, when I look through the noise of the COVID disruption, and industry consolidation, and rationalization, we clearly we do focus on what is that new course. And yeah, we’re are working on those things right now. I talked about a number of [Indecipherable] in my commentary, but we’re are focused on doubling down on the technology that’s important, drilling iCruise, EarthStar, Cerebro, digital, growing our lift and chemicals businesses, which are described in the commentary,and then feeding that technology into our fantastic international business.

Finally, delivering on North America service delivery improvement strategy, while at the same time demonstrating structurally lower capex and built on capital efficiency, and an organization that executes under any conditions. So, yes, we’re targeting a different course. Progress along digital, we’ve talk about each quarter different things that we’re doing. We’re making terrific project — progress around Halliburton 4.0. We feel very good about the kinds of contracts we’re signing today, and the work that’s being done behind the scenes to continue to advance that. And, obviously you saw some of our announcements with partners this quarter.

James West — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Okay. So you feel good about the path you’re starting here. What about on the customer side? I mean it seems to me that it has been a fundamentally different mindset from the customer side as well. What’s their approach with their adoption of these new technologies took on the digital side, and then how is that progressing? Is there — are they impediments to change now or are they really aligning with your view [Indecipherable]?

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Look at it — I’ve always said that digital has to evolve, right? It’s something that’s build out over time, and it’s done often with partners. And so, we’ve talked about our partners. But yes, there is [Speech Overlap] appetite for absolutely. And I think….

James West — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Okay.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

When I — let me — when I think about it in terms of reservoir, drilling, and production, those are the bites that can be digested today. And so that’s why, when we talk about progress and the things that we’re doing, we’re doing them in those sort of silos, not because we view them long term as silos, but because that’s the way they can be digested, right now.

James West — Evercore ISI — Analyst

I see. Okay, thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Our next question comes from Angie Sedita, with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Thanks, good morning. Really impressive quarter. It’s almost unbelievable, the numbers are so good. So, kudos to you guys. International markets as you touched on, Jeff, really important for growth. And you highlighted some of the initiatives there, but can you talk a little bit about cost cutting opportunities and the opportunity to further improve margins? Obviously, D&E margins had a nice move in Q1, but can you talk about additional efforts there on the cost-cutting side? And then I know there is a focus on generating more free cash flow out of the international markets, so maybe — and it’s over 50% of your revenues, can we talk about further about international?

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thanks, Angie. Look, I think we’re positioned in the right markets, the strong markets. We’ve got the technology uptake that’s so important in those markets. And then what we’re doing around lowering capital efficiency or improving capital efficiency, plays straight into that, and so I expect that we’ll continue to see progress in those markets, and and they will be stronger over time.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Okay. So, maybe you could talk a little bit about the evolution here in your capex profile. And I think that’s really shown through your ’19 and ’20, and and become a lower capital intensive company and really rethinking the U.S. land markets. So, maybe can you talk a little further about that capex profile? How you’re looking at the market differently particularly in the U.S., and the long-term ability to generate more cash flow — free cash flow?

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thank you. The — when I think about the type of equipment we’re building and actually using equipment more efficiently, lowering the cost of that equipment, those are all the kinds of things that we look at. Obviously, we’re focused on improving returns, using our digital capabilities to eliminate cost. We’ve removed roughly 100 facilities, but — we only removed 100 facilities by changing the way we work dramatically, so that it just takes less capital, and that plays into everything from maintenance to where people work etc. So, that’s sort of the North America view, as those same skills and capabilities are applicable everywhere in the world.

And so, I expect us to continue to drive cost out of our business. That’s really — when I talk about charting a different course, digital international strength, and then a leaner organization [Indecipherable] technology and efficiency. And, I think those leaner and the efficiency and the technology application will be driving cost out all of the time, including internationally.

Angie Sedita — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Great, thanks, Jeff. I’ll turn it over.

Jeff Miller — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bill Herbert, with Simmons. Your line is now open.

