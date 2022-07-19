Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Energy, Preliminary Transcripts

Halliburton Company (HAL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

HAL Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q2 2022 earnings call dated Jul. 19, 2022 Presentation: Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Halliburton’s Second Quarter 2022...

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP

Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q2 2022 earnings, revenue decline

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked drop in net profit. The results also

Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable

Tags

EnergyOil & Gas Equipment & Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top