Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2025 earnings decline; sales down 2%

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 when the oilfield service provider’s revenues dropped modestly.

Third-quarter revenue declined to $5.60 billion from $5.70 billion in the same period a year ago. That translated into a 21% year-over-year decrease in adjusted earnings to $0.58 per share. Net income attributable to the company was $18 million or $0.02 per share in Q2, compared to $571 million or $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.

During the first quarter, Halliburton repurchased approximately $250 million of its common stock and paid dividends of $0.17 per share.

“In North America, we are executing our strategy to Maximize Value — this means we are prioritizing returns, technology leadership, and working with leading operators. I am confident that our strategy execution will drive further outperformance,” said CEO Jeff Miller.