HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q4 2024 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.10 billion.
Net loss attributable to Hasbro Inc. was $34.3 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to a loss of $1 billion, or $7.64 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.46.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the full year of 2025, Hasbro expects total revenue to be up slightly in constant currency.
