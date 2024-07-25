Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 18% year-over-year to $995.3 million.
Net earnings attributable to Hasbro Inc. were $138.5 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.22.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, allowing the stock to jump 9% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Revenues decreased 20% in the Consumer Products segment and 90% in the Entertainment segment, while in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Segment, revenues grew 20%.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects Consumer Products segment revenue to be down 7-11% and Wizards of the Coast segment revenue to be down 1-3%.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Q2 2024 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 4.5% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. Net income decreased 46.3% to $367 million, or
AbbVie Q2 2024 adj. profit drops despite higher revenues; results beat
Specialty biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Thursday announced second-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues. The numbers exceeded estimates. The company
Earnings Infographic: IBM Q2 2024 earnings and revenue beat estimates
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter revenues came in at $15.77 billion, compared to $15.48 billion in the