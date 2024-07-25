Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 18% year-over-year to $995.3 million.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro Inc. were $138.5 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.22.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, allowing the stock to jump 9% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Revenues decreased 20% in the Consumer Products segment and 90% in the Entertainment segment, while in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Segment, revenues grew 20%.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects Consumer Products segment revenue to be down 7-11% and Wizards of the Coast segment revenue to be down 1-3%.

Prior performance