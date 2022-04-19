Categories Leisure & Entertainment, Preliminary Transcripts
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HAS Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Apr. 19, 2022 Presentation: Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Hasbro First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales decreased 8% in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked decline in profit. The top line
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports Q1 earnings
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The oil field services company reported Q1 revenue of $4.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year and
HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.16 billion. GAAP net earnings decreased 47% YoY to $61.2 million, or $0.44 per