Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Alanna James Managing Director, Investor Relations.

Thank you. You may begin.

Alanna James — Investor Relations Contact

Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings’ third quarter 2020 results conference call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Network Planning; and Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in the room for the Q&A.

Peter will provide an overview of the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business and our vision for the future; Brent will provide an update on our commercial performance and trends; and Shannon will provide an update on our cash and liquidity. At the end of their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

By now, everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 o’clock Eastern Time today. If you’ve not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations page of our website HawaiianAirlines.com.

During our call today, we will refer at times to adjusted or non-GAAP numbers and metrics. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and metrics can be found at the end of today’s press release posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

As a reminder, the following prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements including statements about our future plans and potential future financial and operating performance. Management may also make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them.

We refer you to Hawaiian Holdings’ recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. This includes the most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

I will now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Ingram — President & Chief Executive Officer

Mahalo, Alanna. Aloha, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. As you have seen in our press release today, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a severe impact on our business in the third quarter. The second and third quarters of 2020 will likely go down as the most difficult period of Hawaiian Airlines’ proud almost 91-year history.

In spite of that, it has touched my heart each day to see the dedication and care that our team has shown to our guests and each other. I’m very encouraged that the Hawaii pre-travel testing program, which went into effect on October 15th will mark an important inflection in the trajectory of our business. Program allows the traveler to bypass the mandatory 14 day quarantine by presenting evidence of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test from a state approved provider.

Since the beginning of April, we have operated a minimal schedule to serve the minimal demand for travel to and from Hawaii. Our experience in Hawaii corresponds to that in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere in the world that have utilized quarantines to mitigate the spread of the virus. Simply put, quarantine requirements when strictly enforced virtually eliminate all demand for travel.

With the opportunity available, once again, to travel to Hawaii without enduring a 14 day quarantine, we expect demand will continue to improve in the months ahead and we are expanding and will continue to expand our schedule to meet this demand. The early returns are encouraging. The logistics of the process are going relatively well. There have been some teething pains to be sure that are being worked through by the state and that are improving every day.

We have indeed seen an increase in our load since the 15th and have seen positive trends in our bookings, which Brent will elaborate on later in the call. While there is a very long road yet to be traveled, it is encouraging to have begun the journey.

As for the Neighbor Island quarantine, at the time of our last call, the quarantine had been lifted, but due to a spike in cases on the island of Oahu, the quarantine was reinstated on August 11th for all travel to any island other than Oahu and a stay-at-home order was put in place for Oahu for about four week starting in the last week of August. As things stand today, travel from Oahu to the neighbor islands without quarantine is possible only with a negative COVID-19 test.

We do not believe that test exemptions are the right solution for neighbor island travel. As Neighbor Island visits are generally shorter in duration and lower cost overall for the traveler, so the $100 to $200 incremental expense and inconvenience of taking a COVID test is going to stifle much of the inter-island demand for as long as this requirement is in place.

Our hope is that the prevalence of the disease on Oahu, which has been declining appreciably over the past several weeks reaches a level where the intrastate quarantine requirements will be lifted entirely. The biggest risk to the upward trajectory of our business is a scenario in which there is a significant increase in cases of the disease in Hawaii, leading to a retreat from the pre-travel testing program.

While this is not in our control, we will do our part to make sure that travelers understand the testing requirements, that they arrive with state approved tests and that they are informed about their personal responsibility to keep our community safe. Importantly, more travel does not have to mean an unmanageable spike in COVID cases.

We’ve gone from a small number of untested travelers to a larger number of travelers, but with most being recently tested negative for the disease. Combined with ongoing efforts to reduce the community spread of COVID-19, our hope is that these actions keep the disease in check here in Hawaii.

To help ensure that our guests get tested, we have worked to bring testing partners to the table in addition to the provider sourced by the State of Hawaii. We are continuing to pursue additional testing opportunities in order to make the testing process as seamless and easy as possible for our guests. We expect that market competition will make testing less expensive and more accessible over time. As this happens, we expect demand for travel will continue to improve.

While the delay of the testing — pre-travel testing program, reinstatement of the Neighbor Island quarantine, and re-imposition of stay-at-home orders comprehensively stifled demand in the third quarter, we focused on what we could control. We were successful in accessing the financing we needed to endure the immediate crisis and feel we are in a good place from a liquidity perspective.

We completed negotiations with our labor unions on voluntary leave programs and executed on the labor rightsizing efforts that were painful but necessary to ensure we remain competitive as we fight through this challenging period and position our Company to emerge successfully from the crisis.

We reduced our active workforce by about one-third through a combination of voluntary leaves, voluntary separations and furloughs. About 87% of the reductions were voluntary separations or voluntary leaves. We also successfully completed negotiations with Boeing to push back the introduction of 787s to our fleet from early next year to the latter part of 2022.

Shannon will provide more details on the adjustments to our fleet plan, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that Boeing has been a supportive partner throughout this process. The 787 is a terrific airplane and will be a vital part of our fleet in the future. But we don’t need it in 2021. I’m pleased that we were able to make this agreement to push back deliveries to a more appropriate time.

As we look ahead to 2021, we continue to plan for our operations to be 15% to 25% lower in the summer of ’21 than there were in 2019. However, with less than two weeks having passed since travelers have had the ability to avoid quarantine, our assessment of the demand environment is sure to evolve in the days ahead. With this in mind, we are positioning ourselves to respond to circumstances as they unfold.

In the near-term, we continue to focus on managing down our cash burn. We have done an admirable job of minimizing our expenses as we have run a much smaller operation. And we remain laser focused on controlling our spending. But there is only so much we can do to reduce costs, while maintaining our ability to rebound.

Step function change in our cash burn requires us to generate more revenue. That’s why the pre-travel testing program is so important. It allows us to begin to access the pent-up demand for travel to the world’s premier leisure destination. Getting there won’t happen immediately. While bookings have improved over the past few weeks, this is against a backdrop of advanced bookings well below historical levels for the coming months.

As we compete for this demand and begin to ramp up our operations, we will necessarily increase our cash expenses. Even as we do so, we will be extremely judicious in these spending decisions. And we’re going to continue to look at every aspect of what we do to make sure that it meets the new expectations of our guests, whether these expectations are permanent or transitory.

At the core of this is our focus on the needs of travelers to, from, and within Hawaii. This has always been a source of competitive advantage for us and it is likely to be amplified in an environment where the travel process and guest expectations have been upended by the pandemic.

One of the important first milestones in our journey back is to reach cash breakeven. I’m not going to attempt to forecast the timing for us to do so as we don’t yet have enough experience with demand in the pre-travel testing environment to provide a specific target. But we are on a positive path and our ability to, again, access demand gives us more confidence than we’ve had that we are moving in a better direction.

Looking further ahead, we need to restore balance sheet strength. Reaching cash breakeven will be an important milestone, but it is only a single marker on the road back to success. I joined Hawaiian as its Chief Financial Officer in 2005 shortly after the Company emerged from a two-year restructuring. It was a Company with many incredible and unique strengths, but the balance sheet was not one of them.

Our team leveraged the strengths of our business to generate cash flow to build a strong balance sheet. It didn’t happen overnight then and it won’t happen overnight now, but I am certain we will do so again. There is much that gives me confidence as I look forward. Hawaii is, again, open for business. Leisure travel throughout the world is rebounding faster than business travel. And with the ability for guests to travel to Hawaii without quarantine, we’ll be able to take advantage of this more so than we have been able to over the past seven months.

As I look forward to 2021, I know that we are not yet out of the woods, but I know that we have the right team in place to get through this. I’m continually amazed by the outstanding efforts made by my colleagues, both on the front lines and in the back office to deliver the guest experience and operational excellence that our guests expect from us.

I would like to express my gratitude, once again, for the exceptional job they do every day despite the unprecedented circumstances we have faced together over the past many months. In particular, I want to acknowledge the contributions of our colleagues who accepted early out or retirement packages in September, in many cases, after decades of loyal service.

I wish our retiring pilots and flight attendants could have enjoyed their traditional final flight, to allow us to honor their years of service to our guests. And I wish our departing ground employees could have had a final in person celebration with co-workers. While the pandemic robbed them of that, the legacy that has been left by all of these dedicated professionals will inspire our recovery. And, we look forward to welcoming those on furlough and voluntary leave back to productive employment as soon as possible.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brent to give you more details on our commercial outlook.

Brent Overbeek — Senior Vice President, Revenue Management & Network Planning

Thank you, Peter, and Aloha, everyone. I’d also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our team for all the work that has gone into building and executing our evolving plans as we respond to this unprecedented situation.

This touches so many parts of the organization, and we as a leadership team, are proud of this collective effort. During the third quarter, total revenue was down 90% year-over-year on an 87% decline in capacity. Passenger revenue was down 94% year-over-year and other revenue was down 41%.

A highlight in our third quarter results was the outstanding performance of both our cargo and charter businesses. As we adapt to the current environment, our team has been nimble and opportunistic and has found ways to secure incremental business. Despite an 87% decline in capacity year-over-year, cargo revenue was down only 28%, driven by higher yields and extra cargo-only flying.

We operated more than a 140 cargo-only long-haul flights in the quarter and we ramped up charter flying as well. We will continue to look for alternatives to utilize our aircrafts and resources to generate cash for the Company while our passenger business recovers.

In North America, we operated just 18% of our schedule compared to last year. We added service to Portland, Sacramento and San Diego back in the beginning of the quarter. But then trimmed some frequency due to the delay in the launch of the pre-travel testing program beyond September 1st.

Now looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect to operate about 37% of our North America schedule, overall, compared to last year as we bring back more capacity each month. In October, we welcomed Las Vegas back to our network and we’ll fly approximately 20% of last year schedule.

In November, we’re bringing back Phoenix, San Jose and Oakland back to the network, as well as several North America to Maui routes, flying approximately 36% of our schedule compared to last year. And in December, we plan to bring back New York, Boston and Long Beach, as well as more North America to Maui and Kauai service, and expect to fly about 54% of last year’s levels, with that figure bumping up to the mid-60%s during the holiday peak. With these additions, we will have restored service to all 13 of our pre-pandemic origin points in the U.S. — on the U.S. mainland.

Now moving over to Neighbor Island, our performance was negatively impacted by the reinstatement of the Neighbor Island quarantine by the Governor about midway through the third quarter. In July, with no quarantine in effect, load factors were in the mid-40%s, while after the quarantine reinstatement on August 11th, load factors in August and September were in the 20%s, despite a schedule that was more than 20% and 50% smaller respectively.

Our schedule for the fourth quarter is expected to gradually build back as we anticipate a modest increase in demand for connections aligned with the increase in visitors to the state. However, with the recently announced requirement for pre-travel Neighbor Island testing, we do not expect to see much demand recovery for local traffic, given the magnitude of the cost of the testing in relation to the fare.

This could change, of course, and if we were to see relief in the quarantine and testing requirements for interstate travel [Phonetic]. Overall, for the fourth quarter, we expect to operate about half of our Neighbor Island schedule compared to the same period last year.

Regarding international, with government-mandated travel restrictions on both ends of the journey, we didn’t operate any scheduled international passenger flights in the third quarter, but we brought back once-per-week passenger service to Narita in October to accommodate essential travel between Japan and Hawaii.

We are encouraged by the recent announcement by the Governor of Hawaii that Japan will be included in the pre-travel testing program as soon as suitable testing partners are secured. And we expect that Korea will fall shortly — will follow shortly thereafter. Assuming that testing partners will be in place soon, we are planning to increase our service to Japan as well as to convert some of our all cargo flights to Korea to include passengers later in the quarter.

As for Australia and New Zealand, we do not expect to resume service during 2020 as borders are still effectively closed. At this point, we anticipate operating roughly 5% to 10% of our international network during the quarter.

Overall, in the fourth quarter across our network, we’re planning to operate about 30% of our capacity compared to the same period last year, reaching a high point of 41% in December.

Now switching gears to demand. We’re encouraged with our inbound load factor from North America to Hawaii running at 57% in the first 10 days since we reopened the state. Bookings for the fourth quarter have steadily improved as travelers gain confidence in the state reopening.

Before the State’s latest pre-travel testing announcement in mid-September, bookings for the fourth quarter were coming in at about 10% of historical levels. After the announcement in mid-September, that improved to 25% to 35% with greater progress in the front half of the quarter. And since October 15th, as travelers have seen the state finally implement the testing program, we’ve seen steady improvement with bookings coming in at 35% to 55% of last year’s levels with improved trajectory for the back half of the quarter.

While still early in the COVID booking curve world, we are seeing some additional booking activity in the first quarter of 2021 as well. For most of the summer, we were seeing just about half of our new bookings being paid with cash. In recent weeks, this has changed and the level of new bookings being paid with cash has increased to around two-thirds.

Although we’re clearly still at the beginning of the recent reopening of Hawaii and it is challenging to assess demand, our latest forecast for net sales for the fourth quarter is approximately $1.3 million per day. We’re currently maintaining a cap on our load factor of 70% for all flights in our network to promote physical separation until December 15th.

We are encouraged by the recently published studies that demonstrate airplanes are among the safest indoor places with respect to the transmission of coronavirus. Given the sophisticated air filtration systems on board, the continual introduction of fresh air from outside the aircraft, and the fact that all guests are facing forward.

These environmental attributes are complemented by our requirement that all employees and all guests wear face coverings throughout the journey. The fact that a substantial portion of our guests are now being tested for the virus also gives us further confidence.

We will continue to evaluate our distancing policies for travel beyond December 15th over the next several weeks. Overall, we look forward to the opportunity to bring back more of our service in the coming months and remain ready to respond to the evolving demand environment.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Shannon.

Shannon Okinaka — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Brent, and thanks everyone for joining us today. Today, we reported an adjusted net loss of $172.7 million for the third quarter or $3.76 per share, reflecting the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business. We recorded special items totaling $24.5 million related to the workforce rightsizing initiatives that Peter mentioned, which included voluntary separations executed in the third quarter as well as involuntary separations effective October 1.

Our total operating expenses, excluding special items, were down 52% year-over-year on an 87% decline in capacity. We closed the quarter with $979 million in cash and short-term investments, which includes the receipt of $459 million from new financing and CARES Act funding. More specifically, we received $376 million from the sale leaseback and EETC transactions that we mentioned on our last call, as well as $38 million of CARES Act PSP funding and $45 million from the initial draw of our CARES Act Economic Relief Program loan.

We have an additional $577 million available to us under the CARES Act Economic Relief Program loan and we have until March of 2021 to draw any additional amounts. With access to $1.6 billion in liquidity, including the undrawn portion of our CARES Act loan, we’re confident that we have sufficient liquidity based on our current view of the crisis.

While our focus on liquidity was appropriate and necessary, the increased leverage and associated debt service over the next five years presents a sizable challenge. Until we reduce our debt load, we’ll be constrained in capital spending, investments and growth. Over the coming quarters, as we get a better sense of the pace of growth of our cash inflows, we’ll turn our focus to mending our balance sheet with an aim to get back to the strength we had pre-COVID, including our leverage target. This won’t happen as quickly as we’d like, but it is a critical element of our recovery.

As Peter mentioned, we reached an agreement with Boeing to defer the two 787 deliveries that were scheduled for the first half of 2021 to September and December 2022 and subsequent deliveries to 2024 through 2026. The retiming of our 787 induction will provide significant relief in terms of the cash outlay related to our aircraft capex.

Overall, this agreement defers over $500 million in aircraft capex from the 2020 to 2023 timeframe to 2024 to 2026. Our capex for the remainder of 2020 is estimated at $5 million to $7 million, bringing our 2020 total to between $107 million and $109 million, which includes one A321neo delivered earlier this year.

Our capex for 2021 is estimated at $40 million to $60 million most of which is non-aircraft capex. We continue to make investments in the business, albeit at a slower pace, particularly in technology and facilities, based on our confidence in the positive returns from these investments. During the third quarter, we were highly focused on cost reduction and the re-sizing of our Company. Our strategy has been to reduce costs, while maintaining the ability to meet increasing demand as nimbly and quickly as necessary.

For the fourth quarter, while our capacity is forecast to more than double compared to our third quarter capacity, we estimate our operating expenses, excluding special items, will increase only about 15% compared to the prior quarter. We’re currently at the point in our recovery where we can bring that capacity relatively efficiently, as we have been carrying fixed costs and labor expenses that can now be spread over more capacity. Subsequent growth may not have the same cost implications.

Our third quarter daily cash burn, excluding CARES Act funding and new financing and assuming net sales were equal to zero, was $2.9 million which was favorable to our original forecast of $3.2 million primarily due to lower volume of operations and a higher uptake in voluntary employee leaves.

Net sales for the third quarter were approximately $300,000 per day, bringing our net cash burn for the third quarter, excluding CARES Act and new financing, to $2.6 million per day. This figure includes an average of approximately $400,000 per day and benefits from non-recurring tax refunds during the quarter, which resulted from provisions in the CARES Act which allowed for the carry back of net operating losses to a period with a higher tax rate.

For the fourth quarter, we estimate that our net cash burn, excluding CARES Act and new financing, will be approximately $2.2 million per day, which includes net sales, operating cash outflows, debt service, interest payments, capex and severance payments. Our cash burn in the fourth quarter is slightly better than the third quarter due to forecasted improvement in net sales which are partially offset by costs associated with increased operations and the non-recurring tax refund that we received in Q3.

As we look out into 2021, our priority is a swift return to cash breakeven. We know this will require a recovery in demand as we cannot get there on cost reduction alone. With the launch of the pre-travel testing program less than two weeks ago, we’re not yet willing to forecast the timing of achieving this milestone. As we get a clear understanding of the pace of demand recovery in the period ahead, we should have a better estimation of when we will get there.

As we rebuild our network, we’re focused on balancing the need to capture demand where it exists, while also reducing cash burn. We’re at the beginning of our recovery phase. And with the generally longer booking curve for travel to Hawaii, there may be a slight lag in the recovery of revenue relative to the increase in costs we’ll incur to bring back capacity.

However, we know that this is a critical first step as we restore our network and bring our fleet back to productive service. We will be nimble and aggressive and we’ll continue to do what we do best, focus on the needs of travelers to, from, and within Hawaii.

While the events of this year have unfolded very differently from what we envisioned at the beginning of the year, we’re confident we have a winning formula and we are positioned for long-term success.

With that, operator, we can now open up the call for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.