Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings fourth quarter and full year 2020 results call. Here with me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, our Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning; and Shannon Okinaka, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have several other members of our management team in attendance for the Q&A. Peter will provide an overview of our business, including the continued impact of COVID-19 and our priorities for 2021. Brent will provide an update on our commercial performance and trends, and Shannon will provide an update on our cash burn and liquidity. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Peter Ingram — President and Chief Executive Officer

Mahalo, Alanna. Aloha, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We’re pleased to have turned the page on a challenging and unusual 2020 and are looking forward to better days in 2021. We’re optimistic about the year ahead but realistic that recovery will not be a straight line. As you have seen in our press release today, our fourth quarter results were an improvement over the prior two quarters. But we know that we still have a long way to go to return to where we expect to be. We took steps towards rebuilding our network, reduced our cash burn, and further enhanced our liquidity. The quarter featured another extraordinary collaborative team effort as we executed on and continued to evolve our plans in response to the pandemic.

Looking back on 2020, although it was the most challenging year in the history of the airline industry, I’m extremely proud of the Hawaiian Airlines team that time and again rose to the challenges we face, created innovative solutions to navigate us through uncharted waters, and continue to deliver outstanding service and connect our guests with Aloha. It is inspiring to be a part of this team. Our treasury team has continued to be active ensuring that we have the liquidity to weather the coronavirus crisis so that we may emerge strong and prepared to compete. Liquidity raising efforts include an at the market equity offering through which we have added $41 million to our balance sheet so far. And today’s launching of an $800 million financing of our loyalty program and brand assets. After completing this financing, we intend to pay back our initial draw of the CARES Act loan and exit that facility.