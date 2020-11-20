Haynes International Inc (HAYN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ: HAYN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated



Operator

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Haynes International Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

To get us started today with opening remarks and introductions, I am pleased to yield the floor to Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Mr. David Van Bibber. Good morning, sir.

David Van Bibber — Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

[Technical Issues] conference call contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The words believe, anticipate, plan and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations regarding or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and we can provide no assurances such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Many of these risks are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mike.

Michael L. Shor — President and Chief Executive Officer, Director

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone.

As our team leads our Company through the impact of the pandemic, I thought I would start this call by highlighting some of the positives from this past quarter. While this has been a difficult period, we have executed well, and I’m proud of our team’s accomplishments.

First, starting in late March, we prioritized cash generation. After generating $13.1 million in cash in our third quarter, we generated an additional $11.7 million in Q4 for a total of $24.8 million in the second half of our fiscal year. We’ve also developed plans for positive cash generation to continue throughout fiscal 21. Next, we have strong liquidity, no debt and $47.2 million in cash in our balance sheet. Due to our high level of confidence in operating cash in fiscal ’21, we paid off the $30 million precautionary draw on our revolver in September 2020. Many years of tightly managing our balance sheet has set us up well to manage our way through the pandemic.

In addition, our team is strategically positioning our Company to exit this downturn with a competitive advantage by leveraging our mill direct and service center routes to market. We are building flexible intermediate inventory in the mill to allow for consistently shorter lead times in the future for our high-volume alloys while our service centers are targeting stock for even shorter lead time requirements and small order quantities. We also plan to continue to invest in value-added cutting capacity to provide a high-value differentiated product and therefore build additional competitive advantage. Throughout this pandemic, we have stayed in close contact with our customers, continuing to provide what they need when they need it and to gain their insight into current business conditions and future demand requirements.

Next, we are pursuing market share gains and have moved from talking about it to achieving it in our industrial gas turbine market segment where we began shipping increased volume to a new customer in Q4. In addition, we continue to focus on our value-based pricing for our high-value differentiated products while at the same time seeking to be competitive on the commodity alloy portion of our CPI mix in order to drive volume. Our average selling price, both sequentially and year-on-year, has held up well despite the drop in volume. Our entire team continues to emphasize the value that we provide via our unique proprietary alloys, our quality, our technical and sales service and our just-in-time inventory.

Next, we reacted swiftly after the pandemic began in the US to take costs out of the organization with salary reductions, unpaid furloughs, headcount reductions and other actions to reduce our costs as we managed through the pandemic. While it’s difficult to reduce cost in full proportion to our volume reductions because of the many — many of our costs are fixed, we analyzed all discretionary spending and made very difficult but necessary decisions. Although the work on SG&A and volume related cost reductions is very important, also important for the long-term health of our business is the ongoing work to improve yields and lower manufacturing costs. Our cost and yield initiatives in Q4 are expected to further benefit us as our volume comes back. After the pandemic, these actions should keep us on track to improve our gross margin percent which reached 18% in the two months prior to the pandemic.

In addition, sequentially, our gross margin improved in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, going from 3.3% to 4.9% in spite of volume and revenue declines. This shows our ongoing commitment to reducing costs in this low volume environment. Dan will have additional details on this in his financial update.

A couple more positives. Our alloy and application work continue to provide high-value opportunities for us in unique applications. We’re currently working on opportunities involving both new alloys and new applications for existing alloys. I continue to believe that innovation is a core strength for our Company and the foundation of Haynes.

Our safety rate has continued to improve throughout the year. Our process improvement initiatives keep safety front of mind for everyone in our Company. I’d like to take a moment to congratulate our Arcadia, Louisiana, tube facility which completed a full year without a recordable incident in September.

I’m very proud of our team. This has been a difficult eight months for everybody. We’ve continued to effectively focus on the health and safety of our team while also dealing with the significant business implications of the virus. Our team has continued to show focus, termination and leadership.

Now a few final summary comments from me on revenue, cost reduction and cash generation before I hand it over to Dan. Our very low business levels in the second half of 2020 — fiscal 2020 were challenging and resulted in an unprecedented step-down in revenue levels. We continue to monitor — monitor the respective markets and look for favorable signs of the recovery. I’ll point out that our order entry has begun to improve and move in the right direction from the very low levels we saw in May and June to a slightly higher level in Q4. While we have a long way to go, it is certainly a step in the right direction. On the cost and margin side, our past price and variable cost work led to significant gains in year-on-year gross margin percent in Q1 and Q2 and a reduction in our breakeven point from the much talked about 5 million pounds per quarter to less than 4 million pounds a quarter.

Our January and February gross margins of 18% show what we are capable of. However, with our Q4 sales volume being just 2.9 million pounds, we are incurring losses, the majority of which can be attributed to the unfavorable fixed cost absorption resulting in direct charges. In addition to the significant reductions in pounds sold from lower demand, we also reduced inventory levels by another 1.1 million pounds in the fourth quarter. This combination of lower sales levels and inventory reduction led to a sizable reduction in pounds produced in our Kokomo mill in the fourth quarter. That reduction was 49% year-on-year. We simply cannot spread the fixed costs we have over 50% less produced pounds.

As discussed, we have successfully increased our cash balance since we pivoted to a cash generation focus as the pandemic began to impact all of us. I’d like to talk about the fact that our inventory reductions were done responsibly, meaning that we have our customers’ needs as our priority even as we reduce inventory. As an example, despite reducing inventory by 2.8 million pounds in Q3 and Q4 combined, we actually built a modest amount of strategic work-in-process inventory in our high-volume alloys, allowing for lead time to be reduced to more quickly support our customers when business levels do improve.

I’ll now turn it over to Dan who will provide more details on our specific markets and on our financial results.

Daniel W. Maudlin — Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer

Thank you, Mike.

Let me start with a lookback at our quarterly volumes. At the end of last year, fiscal 2019, our fourth quarter volume was 5.4 million pounds, which was the Company’s highest quarterly volume in four and a half years. Moving into fiscal year ’20, the first half was impacted by the grounding and production halt of the Boeing 737 MAX lowering aerospace volumes, combined with weak oil prices, which lowered volumes in our chemical processing market. Volumes in the first and second quarters were 4.2 million pounds and 4.3 million pounds respectively. The second half of fiscal ’20 was then significantly impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, which lowered volumes in Q3 and Q4 to 3.2 million pounds and 2.9 million pounds respectively. The fourth quarter volume of 2.9 million pounds represents a 46% reduction from the 5.4 million pounds in last year’s fourth quarter.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal ’20 was $79.9 million.

Looking at each of our major markets for the fourth quarter, sales to the aerospace market accounted for 42% of our revenue at $33.6 million. This is a decrease of roughly 17% sequentially from Q3 and a decrease of 51% from the same period last year. The pandemic has had significant effects across the aerospace industry, with announced reductions in commercial aerospace build schedules, combined with reductions in repair, maintenance and overhaul activity. Complicating the demand situation continues to be the elevated amount of inventory throughout the aerospace supply chain. Destocking is expected to continue in fiscal year ’20. Backlog dollars in aerospace decreased sequentially from Q3 to Q4 by 16% and down 46% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter sales to the chemical processing market accounted for 23% of our revenue at $18.5 million. This is an increase of 52% sequentially from Q3, but a decrease of 33% from the same period last year. The sequential increase from the very low level relates to a pickup of shipments into Asia. It is also reflective of our approach to seek higher volumes from commodity CPI transactional business with more competitive pricing. This market will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and an environment of low oil prices causing chemical companies to delay their capex spending. Backlog dollars in CPI were flat sequentially from Q3 to Q4, but down 13% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter sales into the industrial gas turbine market accounted for 16% of our revenue at $12.4 million. This is a decrease of 9% sequentially from Q3 and a decrease of 21% from the same period last year. Shipments into this market can be lumpy quarter to quarter. The decrease is attributable to conservative purchasing methods due to COVID-19, combined with small and medium-frame engine builds slowing down due to the weakness in the oil industry. Our share gain initiative continues. However, given the current economic conditions, the shipments are not yet consistent quarter to quarter. Backlog dollars in industrial gas turbines decreased sequentially from Q3 to Q4 by 15%; however, are up 11% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter sales in other markets accounted for 12% of our revenue at $9.2 million. This is a decrease of 17% sequentially from Q3 and a decrease of 16% from the same period last year. Again, demand was impacted from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Decreases were largest in the flue-gas desulfurization, automotive and oil and gas markets. Backlog dollars in other markets increased slightly from Q3 to Q4 by 2% and 1% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter other revenue accounted for 18% of our revenue at $6.2 million. This is a solid increase of 94% sequentially from Q3, but a decrease of 8% from the same period last year. Solid toll conversion sales drove the sequential increase both on our four-high rolling mill but also conversion work in our melt shop.

Overall, fourth quarter volume was 2.9 million pounds. While this low volume compressed gross margin significantly this quarter, the compression alleviated somewhat from the third quarter by 160 basis points. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 4.9% compared sequentially to the third quarter’s 3.3%. This margin expansion occurred even though volumes declined.

The amount of fixed overhead costs that we charge directly to cost of goods sold as opposed to capitalizing into inventory as our plant capacity was underutilized decreased this quarter compared sequentially to last quarter. Last quarter’s direct charge was $5.9 million in Q3, but favorably declined in Q4 to $4 million. We are continually and diligently striving to reduce our cost to better align our cost structure to these new lower volume levels. This quarter was also challenged with heavy costs in three different categories: first, increases in inventory reserves of $1.5 million, which was about $500,000 higher than Q3 and about $1.1 million higher than last year’s fourth quarter; second, costs of roughly $250,000 to $300,000 of COVID-related costs such as for staggered shifts, quarantine pay, cleaning tasks and cleaning supplies; and third, additional severance-related cost of approximately $300,000 in the fourth quarter.

In total, we have reduced headcount by roughly 183 as of October 31, 2020 or 15% of our global workforce. This equates to approximately $14 million in annualized salaries, wages and fringes. In addition, during the fourth quarter, the executive team and the Board of Directors continued their 10% pay reduction and salaried employees continued their one-week unpaid furloughs.

SG&A, including research and technical expense, was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter. SG&A was reduced this quarter due to the reversal of incentive compensation accruals of $1.2 million, which was accrued in prior quarters, but fully reversed in the fourth quarter. Excluding this reduction, SG&A was $10.3 million as compared to last year’s fourth quarter of $12.5 million or a reduction of 18%.

Three additional points to finish out the P&L. First, non-operating retirement benefit expense on the P&L was $1.7 million, which nearly doubled compared to last year’s numbers as we have talked about previously. But we have some good news for fiscal ’21. In a moment, I will further discuss our new valuation and next year’s expense. The second item to finish off the P&L, interest expense in the fourth quarter, was slightly lower as we repaid the precautionary draw on our revolver, which occurred mid-March. And third, our effective tax rate was adjusted lower this quarter to 21.2% as we finalized our year-end tax provision. All of that resulted in a net loss for the quarter of $5.7 million, which sequentially improved by $2.4 million.

Let me circle back to the topic of our recent valuation at September 30, 2020, of our pension and retiree medical plans. The actuarial valuation was favorable. Although the valuation included a reduction of the discount rate used to measure the plan liabilities, which is unfavorable, it was offset by favorable items, including higher-than-expected return on plan assets for the pension plan and favorable retiree healthcare spending as we have been actively managing our retiree healthcare costs. This is expected to significantly reduce non-cash expense in fiscal ’21 by $2.2 million for the pension plan and $3.4 million for the retiree healthcare plan. This combined $5.6 million will be reflected primarily as a reduction of non-operating retirement benefit expense in the P&L in FY ’21.

Moving to backlog. While we have experienced low order entry levels, primarily due to the pandemic, order entry rates slightly increased in the fourth quarter of fiscal ’20 compared to the third quarter but still below shipment rates. Backlog was $153.3 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $21.3 million or 12% from the $174.6 million at June 30. For the full fiscal year, backlog decreased $81.9 million or 35% from the $235.2 million at September 30, 2019.

Capital spending was $9.4 million in fiscal ’20, and the forecast for capital spending in fiscal ’21 is $10 million, which continues to represent a level well below our depreciation levels.

Liquidity. The Company had cash of $47.2 million and zero borrowings against the credit facility as of September 30, 2020. The Company repaid the $30 million precautionary draw on the revolver in September, due in part to generating $24.8 million in cash in the last six months of the fiscal year, primarily from inventory reductions and the Company’s confidence in its ability to generate future cash and its overall liquidity position. In addition, subsequent to year-end, in October of 2020, the Company replaced the $120 million credit facility set to expire in July of ’21 with a new $100 million credit facility expiring in three years. The new credit facility contains an accordion feature that permits an increase up to $170 million at the request of the borrower if certain conditions are met. You can find the details of our new credit facility in our filings with the SEC.

Outlook for next quarter. We continue to experience market uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 global pandemic. We expect revenue in the first quarter of fiscal ’21 to be lower than the fourth quarter of fiscal ’20 due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic as well as the typical end-of-year holiday-related business slowdown, maintenance schedules and customers managing their calendar year-end balance sheets. Earnings for the first quarter cannot be estimated during this time of unprecedented market and economic conditions, low volumes and unfavorable fixed cost absorption. We expect to continue to generate cash from inventory reduction in fiscal ’21, and we continue to position the Company favorably for the recovery.

In conclusion, looking forward, we continue to see significant demand challenges ahead. Despite these challenges, we continue to feel that we are well positioned to weather this period driven by our ongoing efforts to align our cost structure and inventory levels to current demand levels. With inventory levels at $246 million at September 30, 2020, which is 65% of FY ’20 sales, we believe additional inventory reduction is achievable. The strategy is expected to yield an increase in cash balance over fiscal year 2021.

Mike, with that, I will now turn the discussion back over to you.

Michael L. Shor — President and Chief Executive Officer, Director

Thanks, Dan.

This has been a stressful time, obviously for the world, our country, our families and our businesses. I again want to thank our employees. They all continued to push forward, initially to protect the health of our employees, and obviously that’s ongoing, and then to jointly lead Haynes through these turbulent times by pivoting to cash generation, focusing on what differentiates us from the competition and implementing the actions required related to our key metrics for success.

With that, Jim, let’s open the call for questions.

