HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q1 2025 financial results
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales of $39.9 billion were up 9.4% year-over-year. Comparable sales decreased 0.3%.
Net earnings were $3.4 billion, or $3.45 per share, compared to $3.6 billion, or $3.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.56.
Revenue beat estimates while earnings missed expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, which has 52 weeks compared to fiscal year 2024, a 53-week year, the company expects total sales growth of approx. 2.8%. Comparable sales is expected to grow approx. 1% for the comparable 52-week period.
Diluted EPS is projected to decline approx. 3% while adjusted EPS is expected to decline approx. 2% compared to FY2024.
The stock rose over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
