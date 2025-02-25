Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q4 2024 financial results
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales totaled $39.7 billion, up 14.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.8%, and comparable sales in the US increased 1.3%.
Net earnings were $3 billion, or $3.02 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.13, up 9.4%.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, Home Depot expects total sales growth of approx. 2.8%. Comparable sales are expected to grow approx. 1% for the comparable 52-week period. GAAP EPS is expected to decline approx. 3% and adjusted EPS is expected to decline approx. 2% compared to fiscal year 2024.
The company announced that its board of directors approved a 2.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.20 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2025.
The stock was down 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2025 report
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the first quarter of 2026. Fourth-quarter adjusted
Earnings Preview: Stable energy drink sales keep Monster Beverage fizzing
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has restructured its alcohol segment to improve performance and growth under new management. Meanwhile, the brewer continues to innovate its portfolio with a focus on
JM Smucker (SJM) set to report Q3 2025 earnings results this week, a few points to note
Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past 12 months. The branded food company is set to report