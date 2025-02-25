HD Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Home Depot’s Q4 2024 financial results

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales totaled $39.7 billion, up 14.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.8%, and comparable sales in the US increased 1.3%.

Net earnings were $3 billion, or $3.02 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.13, up 9.4%.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, Home Depot expects total sales growth of approx. 2.8%. Comparable sales are expected to grow approx. 1% for the comparable 52-week period. GAAP EPS is expected to decline approx. 3% and adjusted EPS is expected to decline approx. 2% compared to fiscal year 2024.

The company announced that its board of directors approved a 2.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.20 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2025.

The stock was down 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

