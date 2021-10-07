Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

HELE Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Q2 2022 earnings call dated Oct. 07, 2021

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Helen of Troy Ltd’s Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development. Thank you. You may begin.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Pinterest (PINS) vs. Trade Desk (TTD): Which stock is a better buy?

It is estimated that the online advertising market would grow in double digits over the next five years, after getting a big boost from the pandemic-driven digital transformation wave. Social

Constellation Brands (STZ): The hits and misses from the Q2 earnings report

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) stayed in red territory on Wednesday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. A revenue beat and raised

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander on esports betting market and the regulatory landscape

Courtesy: iStock Give us a quick overview of the company and its history. The company was started by a couple of gentlemen from PokerStars. And we are now listed in

Tags

Consumer DefensiveHousehold & Personal Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top