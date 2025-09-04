Here’s how Dollar Tree (DLTR) delivered a strong 2Q25 amidst volatility

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has gained 32% year-to-date. The discount store delivered a better-than-expected performance in Q2 2025 against a volatile backdrop of tariffs and cost pressures. The strong performance reflects the company’s value proposition and the results of its growth initiatives.

Robust results

In Q2 2025, Dollar Tree’s results came above the high end of its expectations and surpassed market projections. Net sales increased 12.3% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. Same-store sales grew 6.5%, driven by growth in traffic and average ticket. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 13.2% to $0.77.

Preferred destination for value

Dollar Tree continues to benefit from its ability to provide value to customers in an uncertain economic environment. Its expanded assortment has helped it gain more customers across all income cohorts. In Q2, the company saw traffic increase by 3% and average ticket increase by 3.4%. A meaningful part of this growth was driven by middle and high-income customers. This is notable because there were no major events or holidays in the quarter to drive purchases.

During the quarter, consumables comps grew 6.7% while discretionary comps grew 6.1%, marking the highest growth in discretionary in two years. The company’s previous expectation for a more subdued comps performance was based on the lack of events or holidays in the quarter but its actual results surpassed this projection helped by its strong assortment and value.

Gross margin in the quarter expanded by 20 basis points to 34.4%, helped by lower merchandise costs and favorable pricing as well as a shift in mix away from certain lower-margin consumable categories.

Dollar Tree’s multi-price strategy allows it to offer a wide range of products at affordable price points. The retailer has converted 3,600 stores to its 3.0 multi-price format and is on track to reach approx. 5,000 stores by year-end.

Outlook

Dollar Tree raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025 and now expects net sales to be $19.3-19.5 billion, based on comparable store sales growth of 4-6%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $5.32-5.72.

Despite the volatility caused by tariffs, DLTR believes it will be able to mitigate most of the incremental margin pressure from higher tariffs and input costs. Tariff-related headwinds are anticipated to impact earnings in the back half of the year and the company expects its adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 to be comparable to the same period a year ago.