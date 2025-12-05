Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported revenue of $9.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 14% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $146 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.62.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

Looking at revenue by segment, Server revenue was $4.5 billion, down 5% from the prior-year period. Networking revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Hybrid Cloud revenue was $1.4 billion, down 12% from last year while Financial Services revenue remained flat YoY at $889 million.

For the first quarter of 2026, HPE expects revenue to be $9.0-9.4 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.09-0.13 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.57-0.61.

For fiscal year 2026, HPE expects revenue to grow 17-22%, GAAP EPS to be $0.62-0.82 and adjusted EPS to be $2.25-2.45.

