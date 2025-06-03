Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Information technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its second quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The management expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $7.2 billion to 7.6 billion. It is looking for Q2 earnings per share between $0.08 and 0.14, and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.28 per share to 0.34 per share.
Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $7.5 billion for the second quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.2 billion reported in Q2 2024.
In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s revenues increased 16% annually to $7.9 billion. As a result, adjusted earnings rose 2% year-over-year to $0.49 per share.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?
Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus
Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer
CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to