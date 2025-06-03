Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Information technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its second quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

The management expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $7.2 billion to 7.6 billion. It is looking for Q2 earnings per share between $0.08 and 0.14, and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.28 per share to 0.34 per share.

Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $7.5 billion for the second quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.2 billion reported in Q2 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s revenues increased 16% annually to $7.9 billion. As a result, adjusted earnings rose 2% year-over-year to $0.49 per share.