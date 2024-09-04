Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.

When the announcement comes, the market will be looking for earnings of $0.93 per share for the July quarter, which is higher than the $0.90/share it earned in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $14.05 billion.

In the second quarter, adjusted net profit dropped 19% from last year to $0.42 per share but came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $314 million or $0.24 per share in Q2, is down by a fourth from the year-ago quarter.

The tech firm’s revenues increased modestly to $7.2 billion in the second quarter from $6.8 billion in the prior-year period.