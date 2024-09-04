Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to HPE’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
When the announcement comes, the market will be looking for earnings of $0.93 per share for the July quarter, which is higher than the $0.90/share it earned in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $14.05 billion.
In the second quarter, adjusted net profit dropped 19% from last year to $0.42 per share but came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $314 million or $0.24 per share in Q2, is down by a fourth from the year-ago quarter.
The tech firm’s revenues increased modestly to $7.2 billion in the second quarter from $6.8 billion in the prior-year period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods reports higher sales and profit for Q2 2024
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a double-digit growth in net profit. Net sales of the sportswear company
Key metrics from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 2024 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total net sales decreased 2.2% year-over-year to $2.90 billion. Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were
DLTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 financial results
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 0.7% year-over-year to $7.37 billion. Enterprise same-store net sales rose 0.7%. Net income