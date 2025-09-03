Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Information technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.

Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $8.83 billion for the third quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.50 per share and revenues of $7.71 billion reported in Q3 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased 6% annually to $7.6 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings declined 10% year-over-year to $0.38 per share. On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $1.08 billion or $0.82 per share for Q2 2025.