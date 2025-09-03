Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Information technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $8.83 billion for the third quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.50 per share and revenues of $7.71 billion reported in Q3 2024.
In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased 6% annually to $7.6 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings declined 10% year-over-year to $0.38 per share. On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $1.08 billion or $0.82 per share for Q2 2025.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HPE Earnings: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s Q3 2025 report
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also issued guidance for the fourth quarter. The information technology giant
CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q2 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), a leading customer relationship management platform, on Wednesday reported higher revenue and profit for the second quarter of FY26. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street's estimates.
Key takeaways from Campbell’s Company’s (CPB) Q4 2025 earnings report
Shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ: CPB) were up 6% on Wednesday, after the company reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The results were mixed, as