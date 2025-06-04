Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q2 adjusted earnings drop, but beat estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. However, the bottom line surpassed analysts’ estimates.

The information technology giant posted earnings of $0.38 per share for the April quarter, on an adjusted basis, lower than the $0.42 per share profit reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net loss of $1.08 billion or $0.82 per share for the second quarter, compared to a profit of $314 million or $0.24 per share in Q2 2024.

Revenues came in at $7.6 billion in the second quarter, compared to $7.2 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts had forecast revenues of $7.5 billion for the latest quarter.

Prior Performance