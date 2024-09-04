Hewlett Packard Q3 2024 revenue and profit rise; beat estimates

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

July-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up $0.50 per share from $0.49 per share a year earlier and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3, compared to $464 million or $0.35 per share in the same period of 2023.

The tech firm’s revenues increased to $7.7 billion in the third quarter from $7.0 billion in the prior-year period and topped expectations, reflecting strong performance by the main Server segment.

Prior Performance