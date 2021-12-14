HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Jennifer Smith — Director, Investor Relations

Good morning and thank you, Julie. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that certain matters discussed in today’s call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on the company’s current internal views, estimates, expectations, opinions, forecast, beliefs, assumptions and other statements that are not statements of facts regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, operational results and other future conditions. These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations and those implied by such statements.

This morning’s discussion is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors that are included at the end of this morning’s news release and in the company’s Annual Information Form, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Annual Report. Please view these materials for more information about forward-looking statements and the risk factors that could cause actual results, performance, developments or events to differ materially from our current expectations and those implied by such statements. HEXO disclaims any intention or obligation except to the extent required by law to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events for any reason.

We are pleased that several members of our management team joining us this morning. I would like to introduce Scott Cooper, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer; Val Malone, Chief Commercial Officer; and Roch Vaillancourt, General Counsel.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Jen. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we released our Q1 2022 results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. I’m pleased to report a good start to our fiscal year with HEXO reporting $50.2 million in total net revenue, an increase of 70% year-over-year and 29% growth compared to last quarter.

While the year is off to a good start, I’m also aware of the challenges we’re facing. And that’s why today I’m announcing our new strategic plan, The Path Forward, to solidify ourselves as Canada’s leading cannabis company and position us to capitalize on international opportunities.

Over the past six weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to visit every core HEXO facility, I have met with many of our employees, I have met with customers, I have met with analysts and I have to say, I have never been more confident of this team on our operations to secure a strong and profitable future for HEXO.

The Path Forward is a transformational plan that utilizes HEXO’s current assets, including our low-cost cultivation capabilities, strong brands, range of products across the full spectrum of cannabis. These come from our recent acquisitions and we will use them to drive accelerated organic growth, build market share, become operationally cash flow positive over the next four quarters.

The Path Forward is made up of five priorities: one, continue to reduce manufacturing and production costs and maintain our advantage as a low-cost producer; two, streamline and simplify the organizational structure; three, realize cost synergies from acquisition and recent plant closures; four, focus on revenue management, including more disciplined pricing; and five, accelerate growth through organic market share gains, capture missed revenue opportunities, including improving our ability to align cultivation planning with market demand, reintroduce the focus on medical and strengthen our commercial capabilities and innovation pipeline.

The plan is underpinned by specific actions to fortify our balance sheet, strengthen leadership team and enhance our corporate governance. As part of our plan to ensure HEXO has adequate capital to meet our requirements, we’re taking immediate action to reduce the dilutive effect of the convertible notes. We’re working with Lazard and Bank of Montreal as well as our current debt holder to reduce the overhang impact of this debt.

We’re actively evaluating opportunities in a manner which maximizes shareholder values. I’m focused on selecting the best option available for HEXO moving forward. I could tell you we have a number of options available and are moving with pace. As of December 14, 2021, US$118 million of the principal on the convertible note has been redeemed and converted, leaving US$241.6 million of principal outstanding.

Our second underpinning initiative is to strengthen our leadership and enhance our corporate governance. To that end, we’re announcing a series of executive changes to strengthen our focus on growth, products, operations and profitability. These decisions reflect our vision for building a best-in-class consumer package goods company that is on the path towards a stable long-term growth.

There are three changes I’d like to highlight and outline today. First, I’m pleased to announce that to bolster our focus on products, we’re appointing Jackie Fletcher as our Vice President, Science & Technology. Appointing Jackie allows us to leverage the deep expertise and bench strength we acquired as part of the Redecan acquisition and, in particular, Jackie’s practical application of R&D efforts. Jackie will report directly to me.

Second, Trent MacDonald will step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 8, 2022. I would personally like to thank Trent for his significant contributions and dedication to the company and for agreeing to stay on over the next few months as we complete the search for a new CFO.

And third, to enhance governance, we are announcing the appointment of John Bell as our new Chair of the Board. John has a 40-year career of business success. He is Chairman at Stack Capital, Pure Jamaican Limited and a Board member of Cure Pharmaceutical. From 2014 to 2020, he was a member of the Board and Chair of Canopy Growth. His tremendous experience will continue to drive HEXO as the market leader in Canada. As a result, Dr. Munzar will be stepping down from the Board of Directors and his role as Chair. And I’d like to personally thank Dr. Munzar for both his dedication to HEXO and his personal support of me through my appointment as CEO.

I would now like to walk you through our transformation plan, The Path Forward. This plan includes a series of value creation initiatives that are expected to generate incremental cash flow of CAD37.5 million in fiscal 2022 and an additional CAD135 million in 2023 for a total of CAD175 million over the next two years, split almost evenly between cost reductions within our control and growth opportunities with revenue.

This plan, which has been validated by EY, will position HEXO to unlock opportunities, enhance our value to shareholders and make us more attractive to institutional investors. We have a unique portfolio of assets and a leading product portfolio in the fastest growing market segments. Once we begin executing on this plan, we will grow organically without the need for any additional acquisitions.

Let me walk you through the five priorities in more detail. First, we will continue reducing manufacturing and production costs by leveraging existing capabilities across the facilities that have come together across the companies. We’re actively applying best practices and learning from our highest margin categories and top facilities across the entire operation to improve and optimize productivity.

For example, in my — the opportunity I had at two other facilities at Molson, we reduced — over the past year, we reduced our cost per gram of THC by 50% by improving output, reducing cost, improving the budget trim ratio just general overall improvements of that facility. That type of capability and learning, we’ll take across other facilities.

When it comes to something like vapes, we currently outsource the HEXO production — the HEXO brand production. However, given Redecan’s expertise in vapes and their capability, we’ll now be bringing that production in-house, resulting in an annualized and immediate CAD5 million margin improvement for HEXO’s portfolio of vape products.

Two, we will streamline and simplify the organizational structure and bring operating cost, in line with our size and growth. Starting from an industry-leading position, these efforts will continue to position us as best-in-class operational efficiency. We will aggressively tackle costs across the organization and we will aggressively build capability. We will continue to focus on capital and be much better stewards of capital.

Three, we also continue to deliver on synergies as a result of our recent acquisitions. Last quarter, we reported we would exceed our initial target synergies of CAD35 million. I’m pleased to announce this quarter that we expect to exceed CAD50 million synergies based on our latest projection.

Four, we will focus on revenue management, including more disciplined pricing, across our entire range. The days of unprofitable cannabis companies are numbered. We think that the value add we provide with our high-quality product means more to consumers than a race to the bottom in price. Successful companies in the future will be those that can successfully run their businesses and not just by unprofitable market share.

Five, to increase revenue we plan to accelerate growth through organic market share gains and capture missed revenue opportunities through better demand planning. For example, today, we’re only delivering 65% to 70% of demand to our customers. Going forward, we will connect our demand forecast that will be planned and expect to see the results of these actions in Q3 and we will actively manage that through Q2.

Redecan went through a similar evolution and we are able to learn from their experience and apply them across the entire organization. We’ll also put a focus back on medical, consolidating this product line under Redecan’s leadership given their strength in this category.

We’re also focused on redoubling our efforts to consumers at the heart of every decision, working closely with retailers and wholesalers to improve the commercialization of our products and prioritizing operations to respond nimbly to constantly changing market conditions and consumer demand. For example, flower. We know flower is the largest category currently with 45% of the market and we currently are number two in this category. With the combination of the entities coming together, we now cultivate across the entire range of price categories and are well-positioned to add significant capacity with very little capital required.

As we expand our indoor growing capability resulting from the Zenabis acquisition and greenhouse and outdoor facilities from Redecan, we now have the full suite of production capabilities to allow us to compete in flower across the range of good, better and best.

Pre-rolls. Pre-rolls is the fastest growing market in Cannabis and HEXO continues to maintain the market-leading position in this category with best-in-class margins, in large part due to our recent acquisition of Redecan. We’re putting good, high-quality flower in our pre-rolls and currently can’t keep up with demand and are undertaking steps to increase our capacity by 2 to 3 times.

Edibles. HEXO is now in the edibles market through the acquisition of Redecan and we’re pleased to announce we’re launching our own in-house mainstream edibles to compete with market leaders. We’re just getting started in this category and anticipate significant room to grow.

And in vapes, to capture lean manufacturing capability, as I mentioned, we’re moving HEXO production in-house, leveraging Redecan’s capabilities and we are also responding to evolving and increasingly sophisticated consumers with innovation. We currently have the number two market share position in this category. I also want to highlight HEXO’s leading market position in beverages, capsules, concentrates and oils.

So in conclusion, before I turn it over to Trent, I’d like to close by saying that HEXO is well positioned to maintain and grow as a domestic leader and be amongst the first operating cash flow positive and profitable LPs in Canada. We will achieve this by executing our new strategic plan, The Path Forward, and by putting the customer and consumer at the center of everything we do.

This business has significantly higher value and upside as we get through our transformation to unlock organic growth. HEXO is on the right path for long-term prosperity and is well-positioned to deliver positive shareholder returns in the short and medium-term.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Trent.

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Scott. And good morning, everyone. Before I delve into our results this quarter, I want to point out the key developments. During the quarter, we completed the acquisitions of 48North and Redecan. We continue to focus on completing these integrations and incorporating best practices from each across the organization, including consolidation of our productive capabilities and cultivation capacity. This ties into our recent public release further into the closure of three separate facilities.

Now, I’d like to actually jump into the financial results and highlight some key highlights within our results. First thing I’d like to say and Scott just alluded to it, according to recent Headset data, not only have we maintained our number one market share position, we have grown the gap between ourselves and number two.

In Q1, total revenue — total gross revenue grew to CAD69.5 million while total net revenue grew 29% from last quarter to CAD50.2 million, both the highest in our history. That said, non-beverage adult-use net revenue grew 40% from Q4 to CAD46 million. During the quarter, we did a full review of our existing portfolio of SKUs and are currently undertaking an exercise to radically rationalize our SKUs and ensure that our innovation pipeline is consistently offering customers new products based on their demands.

Under our Original Stash brand, we have now launched OS genetics, which are selected from distinct genetics family and grown under specific conditions to bring out the highest quality. Our first products are OS genetics Kush and OS genetics Haze and we will be launching more new streams under these product lines over the next year.

During the quarter, net beverage sales decreased to 39% from Q4. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in beverage sales is as a result of seasonality, attributable to increased sales during the warmer summer months. Truss Beverages, however, did continue to lead in the key markets of Ontario and Quebec, capturing 36% and 70% market share respectively, while also maintaining the number one market share nationally.

International sales decreased by 11% quarter-over-quarter as the company effectively recognized two periods of revenue in Q4 ’21 due to the logistical issues we spoke of in Q3 ’21, which was resolved in Q4. We’re continuing to focus on international sales as we move forward.

Medical net sales increased 237% from Q4 with the acquisition of Redecan. We are continuing to assess the medical market and leverage the strength of our combined entity to gain further ground.

As a result of the purchase price accounting related to the acquisitions of Redecan and Zenabis, which we spoke about last quarter, the crystallized fair value adjustments, which otherwise would have been realized upon the sale of inventory, are included in the cost of sales. In order to better communicate the margins from our business activities, we have removed the impact of crystallization in our adjusted cost of sales to calculate gross profit before adjustments. Overall, gross margin before fair value adjustment, excluding beverages, increased to 28% in Q1 from 25% in Q4.

Gross margin in adult-use net sales, excluding beverages, increased to 22% from 14% due to the contribution of Redecan sales and higher than average gross margins and the improvement in Zenabis gross margins after realizing some of the planned integration synergies.

Medical gross margins increased to 59% with the addition of Redecan medical sales at higher than average gross margin. The gross margins at international sales remain relatively consistent at 64%, while wholesale margins remain consistent at 24%. A minor increase was relatively — was related led to the previously mentioned Redecan and Zenabis sales, which I spoke about a few moments ago.

Looking ahead, HEXO is focused on improve our gross margins. As Scott mentioned, we are focusing on driving cost savings in cultivation and manufacturing, improving utilization and realizing additional synergies across the organization. We’re actively reviewing the SKUs where we have strong margins and are applying best practices from these products to make improvements elsewhere.

In relation to our operating expenses, we look at core SG&A as SG&A, marketing and promotion and R&D. These, when added together, represented 59.1% of net revenue, down from 61.3% in Q4. As part of our cost-cutting, we are continuing to aggressively focus on decreasing core SG&A as a percentage of revenue and, longer-term, expect this to fall under 20%.

In relation to G&A specifically, it increased CAD3.3 million over Q4. The increase is primarily related to the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North during the quarter. Marketing promotion increased CAD2.6 million over Q4 as a result of an enhanced marketing promotion campaign at Redecan and our carbon offset initiatives.

Share-based compensation increased CAD3 million over Q4 as a result of the timing of vesting our previous brands as there were no new options granted during Q1. Amortization of intangibles increased CAD7.2 million over Q4 due to the additional amortizable intangible assets, mainly cultivation licenses and brands which were acquired through the acquisition of Zenabis, Redecan and 48North. Restructuring cost increased to CAD2.4 million as a result of changes in certain senior personnel across the organization due to the ongoing restructuring initiatives.

Impairment of PP&E increased CAD3.5 million, primarily as a result of the investment suspension of our KIT extraction project. Impairments in investment and associate up CAD26.9 million. On October 31, there existed indicators of impairment on the company’s investment in Truss Beverages and as such management performed discounted cash flow valuation at October 31, 2021, which resulted impairment to its recoverable amount. The historical carrying value of the Truss LP investment included CAD42.3 million related to the fair value of warrants issued to Molson Canada as part of the initial investment in 2018. These warrants expired unexercised in October of 2021.

Acquisition and transaction costs increased to CAD9.5 million. These are, again, related to the acquisitions of 48North and Redecan and the integration of Zenabis. Finance expenses decreased from Q4 down to CAD4.5 million in Q1 and this release mostly to the broker, advisory and legal fees for the August financing.

Loss from operations increased from CAD60 million to CAD155 million. This is significantly driven by the acquisition-related cost, fair value adjustments, the impairments of PPD talked about — around KITs and others and investments and write-down of Truss Beverages, as I noted earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was down another $800,000 from Q4 and sits at negative CAD11.6 million. EBITDA loss remain somewhat elevated as we continue to work through operational synergies through the acquisitions. As Scott spoke to earlier, we have plans to realize cost synergies, reduce manufacturing production cost and streamline and simplify the organizational structure.

We now successfully closed all three transactions. We switched from integration planning to integration execution as we move forward to the robust plan we created. We originally thought we would be able to achieve approximately CAD35 million in synergies and now believe we will exceed this target and obtain synergies up over CAD50 million. We have now realized CAD25 million of those synergies on an annualized basis, which will come into our results over the coming quarters.

From here on now, our focus is now on The Path Forward with our five key priorities as outlined by Scott earlier. I will not repeat them because Scott did such a good job articulating them earlier, but that will be our ongoing focus.

On a final note, I would like to thank everyone at HEXO for their commitment and effort over this past year. It’s been a pleasure working with such a dedicated and resilient team. I believe personally and wholeheartedly that HEXO has a great foundation on which to build for the future and sits in great hands.

This now concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we would be happy to take any questions.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Just before we turn it over to questions, thank you, Trent, just a couple of closing remarks. I want to thank everyone, once again, for joining us this morning. I’d like to thank, once again, Trent for his service with HEXO on behalf of the Board and management team. Wish you all the best in your future endeavors. And then, the transformation of HEXO over the past 12 months has provided a strong foundation for the company.

As I’ve outlined today, I believe there are significant opportunities across the network to accelerate growth, aggressively attack cost, expand margins and be more effective stewards of capital, all leading us to be the first major cannabis country in Canada, consistently be operationally cash flow positive within the next four quarters.

I have full confidence in our path forward and believe there is significant value in this organization and we are on the right path for long-term prosperity as we continue to work through the debt issues.

Look forward to speaking to you soon and we’ll now open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Aaron Grey from Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst

Hi. Good morning and thank you for the questions and all the color there. So, I guess, first question from me would just be around — I appreciate how guys you are now doing The Path Forward but just in terms of the market share trends going forward, pre-rolls doing well but on the flower side, under some pressure, it sounds like Scott, you guys don’t want to compete as much on the pricing side anymore. So, specially on the flower category, currently the biggest within the Canadian market and how are you guys looking to improve the market share there going forward, particularly as you mentioned on the [Indecipherable] side? Thank you.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Yeah. Thanks for the question. Once again, I would say is where — if we look at the flower category and thus you want to expand on this, we look at the category in good, better, best and we will continue to compete with good where we have a strong, as we said, best-in-class cost structure both in cultivation and manufacturing. What we’re particularly excited about though, as we look at the future, is the opportunity with Atholville from the Zenabis acquisition with the indoor growth facility, bringing higher quality flower to our product line.

We’ve got a full range of growing capacity across the Redecan, HEXO and Zenabis systems. We’ve got new genetics as a result of the acquisitions, which we’re currently testing in a number of facilities to bring to market shortly. So we’re excited about the flower. Again, we have a strong position. And with the new acquisitions, we have a lot of opportunity to move into additional segments and categories.

Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst

Okay. Thanks for that. I appreciate that color. And the second question from me, just on the synergies. So expecting to realize CAD50 million now versus the original CAD35, I believe you mentioned how many synergies you realized to-date. Could you please just repeat that and then offer some color in terms of the timing of to get to the full CAD50 and then if you could provide a split between COGS and SG&A look to realize CAD50 million? Thank you.

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Aaron. Trent here. So far, we’ve managed to get about CAD25 million of the synergies. You’ll see all of that in our Q1. Obviously this is an annualized amount which we expect to come through the P&L over the next three, four quarters. We have realized some of those in Q1. You’ll note that we’ve talked about the margins in Zenabis coming back to approximately 32%, which is as a result of some of the synergies coming from the close of Langley BC, among other things.

As we go forward, we’re expecting to get to over CAD50 million, and that would be over the next three, four quarters. As you know, we did announce the closure of several of our facilities, which will take place at the end of January and the end of February, after which those will start to annualize. Those other initiatives in relation to productive capabilities in Atholville, Molson and Redecan, all of which will take some time. But we’re doing this with some haste and we do want this to start annualizing over the next three, or four quarters so we see the full benefit of these acquisitions.

Aaron Grey — Alliance Global Partners — Analyst

All right. Great. Thanks so much for the color. And I’ll go and jump back into the queue.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks.

Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So I just wanted to touch on maybe more of the HEXO base business. So if I take out the M&A, it appears the base business declined year-over-year. So maybe just some color in terms of what we’re hoping with HEXO, excluding the recent M&A?

Valerie Malone — Chief Commercial Officer

Hi, it’s Val Malone. I’ll take the question. I really can’t comment too much on what’s happened in the past, but I can tell you what we’re doing for it in terms of growing our overall market share. We are in fact number one in many categories within the cannabis space and are on our way to doing that in others as we move forward and fuel this engine to ensure that we’re driving organic and market share growth. It really is being fueled by a very deep understanding of the evolving cannabis consumer and their needs and their need states overall. And so, our focus, as Scott alluded to, on the onset is really focused on understanding these customers, growing the right products and delivering them in a timely way to ensure that we continue to grow organically and expand our market share position with HEXO and all the other brands that are within our family.

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And I’d add to that, we talked about closing the gap versus customer demand. So, one of the — as we’ve talked about growth, one of the opportunities as we cultivate to that customer demand, that will certainly be part of closing that gap and accelerating growth. And we’re also looking at the portfolio of brands in totality. And we’re looking at how can we best meet consumer needs. Consumers are increasing. Pre-rolls are a fast-growing category. And as we look at the set of brands across the full range, we’re managing as a portfolio, again, to meet consumer needs, to optimize margins and putting the focus and investment by the highest margin segments. Yes, I would anticipate, as we kind of look at the business going forward, we’re managing it not necessarily brand-by-brand, but in aggregate to optimize the full opportunities to come.

Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Okay, great. That’s helpful color. And then, just on the positive cash flow commentary. When you guys have that target out there, are you referring to positive free cash flows or operating cash flows within four quarters?

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Operating cash flows.

Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Operating? Okay, great. And maybe just one final question. Just on Redecan, obviously that was one of the more significant acquisitions that you guys have recently done. Just any major surprises so far positive or negative, as you look about M&A?

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

I’m very excited to have Redecan in the portfolio. They are bringing strong capability and capacity around, particularly the pre-rolls. But I think where I’m most excited about the Redecan addition to the HEXO organization is their capability. I mentioned appointing Jackie Fletcher to the Head of Science. And where that’s really compelling across the organization is Jackie has strong technical capabilities. And with Redecan, she had a really practical approach to applying those. And so, what you saw with Redecan is their ability to get into new segments, new formats really quickly. And as much as Redecan brings capability like infrastructure, they also bring that talent to HEXO and we’ll be increasingly tapping into that across the enterprise.

Rupesh Parikh — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Tamy Chen — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. First from me is, on the cash flow target that you’ve provided, first, I just want to make sure I understand. Could you talk about incremental? So, if I look in this fiscal Q1 quarter, your operating cash flow burn was about CAD56 million. So, are you saying that for the rest of this fiscal year, there will be an incremental positive CAD37 million swing on the operating cash flow and then, in fiscal 2023, there will be an additional CAD135 million positive swing on top of fiscal 2022? So, am I understanding that correctly? And how did you get to this target. Can you share more of the assumptions you have underlying this?

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Tamy. So, right now, Q1 was very noisy, okay. Extraordinarily noise in terms of cash flow. There was the closing of two major acquisitions. The integration — continued integration of Zenabis as we closed on these two acquisitions. So, Q1 is not indicative of the combined organization. The strength of these organizations bring to one another as we go forward as one consolidated unit. Where we see the dramatic improvements in cash flow are going to come, first and foremost, as both Val and Scott have talked about, is the consolidation of SKUs, the rationalization of some of our operating facilities, the integration synergies that we continue to talk about that we believe are going to be able to obtain over the next several quarters.

And you look at the cash flow impact of each of those things and it’s very robust. And so, we believe right now, although not asked and haven’t said that loud, but we believe that we will get to EBITDA positive in this quarter, Q2. So that’s what our goal is and we’ll see how that works out. But that’s what our goal is to be EBITDA positive in this current quarter. And so that provides us with immediate cash flow better than we had in Q1.

And like I said, our goal is to get to positive cash flow in the next several quarters on an operational basis, and then from there you continue to build. So that’s really where it comes, as well as some of the cost saving initiatives that Scott talked about on SG&A, productive capabilities, the combination of certain — the lowering and rationalization of some of our overhead and costs that go into — the overhead allocations go into cost, cost of goods. And so, as you bring those down, it has a positive impact on cash, not just earnings.

Tamy Chen — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Got it. Okay. And my second question is, your focus to better match your growth — your cultivation planning to demand is something that we’ve seen other large LPs also struggle with and are trying to improve, but it’s taken some time. Some of them seem to be unable to keep up with the smaller more nimble companies. So, can you please elaborate more on what you intend to do to better keep up with the demand, and especially the consumer expectations for essentially constant newness? Thank you.

Valerie Malone — Chief Commercial Officer

Yes, I’ll take this one. It’s Val here. I think, as Aaron said again, I’m just going to reinforce a deep understanding of the consumer and fighting for the future, so we have a good understanding of what’s cultivate in advance. The second key component of that is working cross-functionally together to ensure that they’re a blend and then in fact taking into account demand, cultivation and ultimately overall supply.

Integration work continues in terms of putting in place the right systems to be able to manage these systems in our farm management system and integrate all processes. But it’s the collaboration across the organization that’s taking place immediately to ensure that we have further looking opportunities to cultivate against the demand we see coming from the consumers, which is really all rooted in fact in consumer need and the evolving appetite for Canadians in cannabis.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

And if I could build on that, just a couple of specifics, Tamy. So, there’s a number of reasons that I believe — I mean, one is simply connecting the right people in the organization and obviously that’s underway. But as Val talks about consumer needs, we’ve just completed a 3,000-person consumer study, which really gives us a much deeper understanding of usage and attitude — occasions and we’re using that knowledge. And again, that will be at the heart of everything we do to better understand where Canadians are — consumers are going and be at in front of that.

Val mentioned quickly, we’ve just implemented something called our farm management system, which automates our cultivation and gives us highly, highly –high visibility to what’s growing, how it’s growing, so we have really line of sites to how the product — how the flower is going to turn out. And then, with our new integrated system with Atholville in particular coming online, we have a number of indoor rooms. And as I mentioned, we have a significantly increased genetic bank. And that allows us, on the smaller scale, to grow higher quality flower and continue to explore and innovate with flower so that we have a constant set of news. And if we find a particular strain really resonates with consumers, then we have got the capacity with our other facilities to scale at and grow it quickly. So, we’re really going to use the full capability across the network to allow us to compete effectively in that space.

Tamy Chen — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Thank you.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks for the question.

Douglas Miehm — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Yeah, thank you. As I think about the CAD135 million in incremental operating cash flow for 2023 and I believe you mentioned that 50% of that is going to come from incremental revenue opportunities. So let’s say around CAD70 million. And even if we were to give you a 50% margin on those incremental revenues, it means about a CAD140 million, CAD150 million in extra revenue next year. Can you tell me about where that’s going to come from and how much market share you actually have to take in the market to ensure that that can occur or where I’ve gone wrong here?

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Yeah. So, the mix of looking at the opportunities in the marketplace. So if I kind of break it down by format, we believe as I talked about is significant upside in flower with the portfolio coming together. We cannot meet the demand on pre-rolls today. We’ve just, at our facility in Redecan and installed the machine that more than doubles our capacity and capability, it’s a machine out of Italy can produce 1.6 million pre-rolls per day.

We are just getting started in edibles. We’re just getting started with HEXO around vapes. With the number of brands that come together from good, better, best, we have an opportunity to have it compete across the full range of the value proposition. We have an opportunity to expand Redecan geographically. We have an opportunity to expand our wholesale sales. We’re continuing to look to expand our international sales. So there is a huge range of opportunities and we continue to aggressively pursue those. But it’s not all just specifically within the Canadian marketplace.

Douglas Miehm — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Yeah, understand. Thank you. Second question just has to do with the ATM you mentioned. Is that going to be available at any price and would you be willing to issue stock at, let’s say, below US$1 to meet the hurdle for your payments that are due?

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Right now, we’re looking at all options around the holistic solution to the debt itself. So we’re not thinking about anything in silo. Right now, we’re obviously going to be working with the Board and our advisors on what we think is best for our investors and we don’t want to do anything that’s going to be damaging, keeping in mind that we want to remain extraordinary with liquid and keep all options on our table so that we’re always going to be in control of our own destiny. So, no specifics on what we’re willing to do today or tomorrow on the ATM, but the ATM is in fact available — is and will continue to be available to us.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

I would say the one thing that we’re making all of our decisions as we evaluate the options through maximizing shareholder value. That is at the front of our mind and it’s driving every decision we make. And as Trent said, we’re looking at all options exploring with a number of different options but always with the lens of how do we optimize shareholder value.

Douglas Miehm — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

John Zamparo — CIBC — Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. I wanted to ask about the balance sheets setting aside the convertible notes issued for now that’s just CAD55 million or so of unrestricted cash into the quarter. I know you raised some through the ATM, but it’s not in a position to get through one more quarter at the current burn rates. And credit to the comment you made earlier in Q1, may be not representative. So I’m trying to get a sense of what is the company’s plan to address this. You’ve mentioned a number of options at your disposal in the press release. Can you give us a sense of how are you thinking about that and what is your leaning towards or what investors should expect on capital raise in the coming months?

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. John, again, you’re right. I mean, look, it is very, very noisy in Q1. So I really don’t think that’s an indicator of future quarters. With regards to cash, yes, there was CAD65 million at the quarter. Yeah, we’ve used the ATM somewhat to prepare ourselves in the event we wanted to do certain things around the debenture. But, look, we continue to try to maximize shareholder value and keep all of our options in front of us.

We do believe based on the initiatives we talked about both through integration and those synergies and when the timing of those synergies are going to come into play. Some of the initiatives, as Scott alluded to — and not just alluded to but talked about in detail on cost of goods initiatives, SG&A initiatives. In the current quarter, as you know, there were — we closed on two major — on two acquisitions in the quarter, which obviously have a massive cash — operational cash flow impact that doesn’t repeat itself in future quarter. So, a lot of that just goes away on its own. But in combination with all of the other initiatives, we do believe we’re quite liquid right now. And we believe that we have a path forward to get to cash flow positive within the next several quarters.

John Zamparo — CIBC — Analyst

Okay. And my follow ups on the capex side. I’m trying to reconcile, I guess, the necessity of some of the spending on capex, particularly given the state of the balance sheet, it was just over CAD20 million in the quarter. Can you elaborate on what the company is spending on? And is this discretionary spending or is it necessary? And are you committed to a significant amount of capital spending over the next couple of quarters and given what you’re talking about with expanding capacity on pre-rolls and bringing vapes in-house and a few of the other projects you referenced? Thanks.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Yeah. So let me address that one. Rupesh [Phonetic], we are absolutely laser-focused on disciplined return on investment on any dollar of capital we spend. One of the first things I did was significantly curtailed the capital plan when I joined the business six weeks ago. We cut our capital at that point in time by 75%. And we continue to look forward to opportunities to cut that further. The capital opportunities that we are proceeding with are related to this acquisition and integration synergies and may all have strong return on investment. And we will continue, as we move forward, to be very focused and disciplined around our use of capital in the business.

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

I will expand on that just slightly too. Look, we know which categories that we need to invest in. And quite frankly, the cash flow for much of that has already been spent. There’s not a large amount of future capex that get us enabled, we’re already enabled. So, we believe we can move forward and compete really well in key categories with the productive capabilities that have already been spent. So, I think that’s the key component here that we don’t have a lot of future initiatives that we have to put a large amount of capex into.

John Zamparo — CIBC — Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Adam Buckham — Scotiabank — Analyst

Hey, sorry. I was muted there. Thanks for taking my question, guys. Trying to do you sort of hammer you on this point, but I wanted to kind of dig in a little more on sort of normalizing free cash flow because you talked about all the moving parts that happened this quarter. Are you able to give us a little more clarity on what normalized cash flows would have been for the quarter so we know what the base was? Is that where you static the CAD30-plus million you expect to get out? Like some more information there just to understand where you’re sitting at currently.

Trent MacDonald — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Look, I mean, the big thing is, you have to recall is that it’s not just the acquisition costs that go with the — they come into Q1 and then all the transaction costs that go with that. You haven’t actually rationalized your functional areas, your operational teams, as you incorporate these into your organization, you still have several facilities that are fully and completely operational throughout the quarter. All of that sort of goes away.

So, as you know, Stellarton, Kirkland Lake, Langley BC, the Branford for both HEXO and Branford site for 48North. I mean, these are a lot of sites, all of which had some amount of cash impact in Q1. And so that goes away. In addition to, again, you have all your functional areas, whether it’s finance, people and culture and other areas of our organization where you’re taking all these teams and you’re getting through Q1, you haven’t put the systems in place yet to really get all of those synergistic values out of it. And so all of that is a cash impact in Q1, okay? And it’s heavy.

Now going forward, in addition to that, you’ve had a lot of consulting fees, a lot of advisory in addition to some audit-related issues. So, there’s a lot of fees in there. All of that rationalizes itself over the next several quarters. And while you’re rationalizing all of those spends, you’re also putting into effect a lot of cost-saving missions on COGS and improving margins, and not just on the cost side, but on the pricing side, which Val expressed earlier, and Scott talked about in depth. In that, we’re no longer going to be that coming into market on every category, trying to undercut market by 15%, 20% in every single product we launch. It’s not conducive to great business.

And so, you put all of these things together and it doesn’t take long to be able to put on paper how you get to cash flow positive because we do have a tremendous base on which to build. And we are, in fact, what we believe to be one of, if not the lowest cost producer in the market.

Adam Buckham — Scotiabank — Analyst

That’s it for me. Thanks.

Scott Cooper — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you very much. I’ll just, once again, take the opportunity to highlight and reinforce the opportunity that HEXO presents. We brought together a set of companies that bring different capability, different assets. I really believe that HEXO is uniquely positioned in the Canadian market and internationally to capitalize on bringing the capabilities of the indoor grow facility, all of the brands, the leading position we have in many of the segments and in the fastest-growing segments like pre-rolls. We have the opportunity to aggressively grow tax cost, expand our margins and, as I said previously, the more effective stewards of capital.

We are very focused on the consumer and customer at the heart of everything we do. We’re very focused on getting to that path of operational cash flow positive and confident in the plan that we’ve laid out. And as I said, I believe there’s significant value in this organization and we’re on the right path for long-term prosperity as we continue to work through the debt issues.

With that, with no other questions, thank you, everyone, and look forward to speaking soon.

