Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Michael E. Longo — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Jason. Good morning, and welcome to the Hibbett Q3 earnings call. If you’re following along using the slide deck, I’m on the third slide entitled Introduction.

This quarter was a great outcome from a financial perspective for the company. As you saw in the press release, we reported a 21% sales comp; our brick-and-mortar comp was almost 18%; and e-commerce was 50%. This resulted in a non-GAAP operating income of almost $33 million and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.45. These results were made possible by the hard work of our 10,000 teammates in the stores, the store support center and the distribution center. As always, they put in the effort and they help lead us through another quarter in a challenging business environment. Those of us on the call are proud to represent our teammates today, and we wanted to make sure to thank them all for what they do each and every day. And as I have said before, retail is the ultimate team sport, and I couldn’t have picked a better team to compete with.

And speaking of our team, I did want to highlight the press release from last week about recent changes to our merchandising team. The new VP structure reporting directly to Jared Briskin allows us to better align our business around our consumer. This new focus on the men’s, women’s, kid’s and the City Gear business will allow a much higher degree of connectivity through the lens of the consumer. We’re very excited that Varetta Banks, Lauren Portera, Stephani Smith, Brooke Frankel and Alicia Kahn have taking these critical positions.

Let’s move on to the next slide entitled COVID Response. Much of this you’ve heard before. So I won’t belabor the point, but as a reminder, Hibbett adopted a stance that we would remain open in stores and online as long as we were in compliance with state and local restrictions with regards to the coronavirus. While running our stores during these last several months, we made several — we made sure we followed federal, state and local guidelines in order to ensure the safety of our consumers, as well as our employees. As a result of these actions, we believe that consumers felt safe and continue to feel safe to shop and our employees feel safe to work. This is partnered through our current situation since we will probably experience some short-term disruptions through the winter, due to the anticipated increases in virus cases being reported around the country. We’ve seen this before. And we believe we know what to do.

Moving on to the next slide, Sales Drivers. We wanted to give you a little bit of background on the factors that we believe drove Q3 sales and continue to produce results. As we discussed in our Q2 earnings call, we believe the increases in sales were driven by several factors, including a time earlier in the year, we saw temporary closures of competitors accelerating consumer adoption of e-commerce, rotation of spending from travel and leisure and entertainment into our business and the boost from fiscal stimulus, and that gave consumers new and existing even more reasons to shop with us. That manifested itself by driving traffic to our stores and to our website and yielded what we believe to be increased market share and higher sales. This gave us an opportunity to retain many of those customers and drive higher sales volumes into the future. In fact, our data shows that we’ve done a good job retaining these new consumers so far.

We believe we have tailwinds in the future as well. In Q3, we did begin to see the effects of the closures of J.C. Penney — some J.C. Penney stores and all of the Stage Stores. This presents an upside opportunity for us both in fashion and athletic categories. And in order to capitalize on those opportunities, I’ll remind you the merchandising team made specific buys for those stores to handle the additional business that we anticipate. Additionally, we see what we believe is continued consumer adoption of the omni-channel experience. This plays to our strength with our best-in-class omni-channel platform. And finally, we believe that many of the new consumers we attract at last quarter and continue to attract will continue to shop with us in the future. In total, we believe that these changes in the competitive landscape and changes in the consumer behavior will result in approximately $20 million to $40 million in incremental sales opportunity that really has only just begun, but before we go any further on the future, I would like to ask Jared Briskin to provide some detail on our merchandising performance. Jared?

Jared S. Briskin — Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant

Thank you, Mike. Good morning. If you please turn to the merchandising slide. Our strong comp sales performance was driven by apparel and footwear with significant gains in sales and share of our mix. Team Sports continued to be impacted by COVID and was down low double-digits. Our toe-to-head merchandising strategy is working as we continue to see additional items in the basket leading to average transaction growth. The apparel business is up in the mid-30s. This increase was driven by gains in athletic branded apparel, fashion apparel, license products and accessories. All genders were significantly positive.

From the athletic brands, we saw acceleration in our performance business as well as the lifestyle business. Consumers responded positively to our fall assortment upon delivery and early selling of fleece, jackets and athletic bottoms were very strong. Our fashion brand performance was exceptional as our focus on denim and fleece in our fall assortment were strong performers. [Indecipherable] is also performing well as our vendor partners worked with us on securing additional inventory. License business was a growth driver for us. Caps and jerseys performed exceptionally well and offset declines in the traditional fan business. Accessory business also achieved significant growth as socks, hydration, underwear and sunglasses, all were significant gainers during the quarter. Footwear business was up in the low-20s. This increase was driven by strong gains across performance, lifestyle, basketball, sandals and boots. All genders were significantly positive with women’s growth outpacing men’s and kids.

In the performance business, our investments in technical running performed very well as we take advantage of the wellness trends. Lifestyle and basketball results remained robust during the quarter. During the quarter, the launch business was exceptionally strong. Slides and sandals remained very strong as our team did an excellent job of chasing inventory during what’s historically a sell-down period. All deliveries in our boot category also performed incredibly well. Specific to footwear and apparel, our women’s business was our fastest growing area with comp sales gains in the low-50s; men’s grew in the mid-20s; and kids in the high-teens. We’re very excited about future opportunities across all genders.

Inventory at the end of the quarter remained down with age levels approaching historic lows. Increased sales and shipment delays continue to pressure our inventory position. With that said, we’re very confident in the quality of our inventory and our outstanding deliveries. We continue to expect inventory levels to improve throughout the fourth quarter. Our sales performance in inventory composition give us a lot of confidence as we head into the fourth quarter.

Increased confidence is also coming from the visual merchandising improvements we’ve made in our stores this year. By the end of the fiscal year, we will have remodeled 25 City Gear stores as well as 54 Hibbett stores remodeled to our new prototype. We are seeing exceptional results from this prototype thus far as our ability to highlight and sell toe-to-head looks has been elevated. Increased focal points, improved graphics, numerous mannequins and elevated sneaker walls are the highlights of this premium new store design. During the fourth quarter, we will also be deploying our store refresh plan. This refresh project focuses on elevating stores to a level similar to the new prototype with substantially less cost than a full remodel. The refresh consists of new tables and mannequins, new sneaker walls as well as new wall systems for the balance of the store, which will eliminate the look of dated slatwall. Our test rollout of this refresh not only looked incredible, but improved our performance.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Bob Volke.

Robert J. Volke — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jared, and good morning. If you will, please refer to the third quarter results slide. As a reminder, we treat City Gear as an extension of the Hibbett business, and these results are reported on a combined basis. For the third quarter, total net sales increased 20.3% to $331.4 million and consolidated comp sales increased 21.2%. This compares to third quarter fiscal 2020 sales of $275.5 million and a comp sales increase of 10.7%. Brick-and-mortar comp sales remained strong and came in at 17.5%. E-commerce sales grew at over 50% in the quarter, representing attractive expansion in our omni-channel platform. For the quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 13.2% of net sales compared to 10.5% in the third quarter of last year.

Our GAAP gross margin expanded significantly to 38.3% of net sales compared to 32.7% in the prior year third quarter. This approximate 560 basis point improvement was due to higher initial sell-through, a low promotional environment, a reduction of inventory reserves and leverage of store occupancy costs that are included in our gross margin calculation. There is a slight offset due to the higher volume of e-commerce sales, which carry a slightly lower margin due to the incremental shipping costs associated with these sales. Excluding the reduction of inventory valuation reserves in the current period, adjusted gross margin was 38.1% this year to adjusted gross margin of 32.4% last year.

Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 26.1% of net sales in the third quarter compared to 29.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This decrease of approximately 300 basis points was primarily due to the leverage from the strong sales performance as well as lower cost of acquisition/integration activities associated with City Gear. Excluding certain City Gear acquisition and integration expenses, adjusted SG&A was 26% of net sales compared to adjusted SG&A of 27.2% in the prior year third quarter.

On a GAAP basis, we generated $33.2 million of operating income, which compares to last year’s operating income of $2.6 million. Excluding all non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter, adjusted operating income was $32.7 million or 9.9% of sales compared to operating income of $6.9 million in the third quarter of last year. GAAP earnings per share were $1.47 for this year’s third quarter and non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.45.

Primarily as a result of improving our inventory position over the last three months, we generated an operating cash outflow of $33.6 million during the quarter. We also spent approximately $8.3 million in capital expenditures, which were largely related to relocated and remodeled stores. In the prior year third quarter, operating cash flow was approximately $900,000 and capital expenditures were $5.2 million.

I’ll now have you move forward to the year-to-date results page. On a year-to-date basis, sales increased 19.7% to $1.043 billion from $871.2 million over the first nine months of the prior year. Comp sales on a year-to-date basis are 22% with brick-and-mortar expanding 11.6% and e-commerce growing 118.2%. On a year-to-date basis, e-commerce sales represent 16.6% of our total net sales compared to 9.1% for the first nine months of last year. Our GAAP gross margin was 35% of net sales compared to 32.7% in the first nine months of 2020. Excluding year-to-date inventory reserve adjustments in the current year and City Gear acquisition and strategic alignment costs in the prior year, adjusted gross margin was 35.3% this year compared to 32.7% for the first nine months of last year.

Year-to-date GAAP SG&A expenses were 26.4% of net sales compared to 26.9% in the first nine months of last year. This modest decline was primarily driven by increased revenue. Adjusted SG&A was 22.6% for the first nine months of the current year compared to 25.2% for the same period last year. On a GAAP basis, we produced $67.4 million of year-to-date operating profit compared to last year’s operating profit of $28.3 million. Excluding all non-GAAP adjustments in both years, adjusted operating income was $110.2 million this year compared to adjusted operating profit of $43.7 million for the first nine months of last year. GAAP year-to-date earnings per share were $2.98 for the current year compared to $1.18 in the prior fiscal year, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $4.74 this year compared to $1.82 for the comparable period in fiscal 2020.

We have generated $145.3 million of operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis and have spent $20.8 million in capital, once again with a focus on new, relocated and remodeled stores. Over the first nine months of the prior year, operating cash flow was $75.1 million and capital expenditures were $11 million.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $177.7 million in cash versus $77.4 million a year ago, and we currently remain debt free. We have a $75 million of borrowing capacity available to us, but do not anticipate the need to borrow under our secured credit line based on our current cash projections. Inventory ended the quarter at $210.9 million, a 27% decline from last year’s third fiscal quarter. The continued strong sales in both the brick-and-mortar and online channels drove the year-over-year decrease. However, despite the strong sales growth in the quarter, our inventory position increased over $28 million or nearly 16% from last quarter, representing a focused effort on execution as well as our strong vendor relationships. We did not purchase any shares during the third quarter under our authorized share repurchase plan. We have just over $143 million of remaining authorization through January 29, 2022 for future share repurchases at management’s discretion.

Now review our updated guidance on the slide titled Future. Our anticipated results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 are influenced by multiple factors. As Mike mentioned earlier, we have attracted and retained new customers throughout fiscal 2021. Permanent closures in the third quarter and any additional closures in the future should provide opportunities to capture new market share. Our strong vendor relationships and targeted purchases by our Merchandising Team will allow us to take advantage of the expected resulting increase in business. Other supply chain and selling initiatives, as well as continued accelerating adoption of e-commerce should help drive sales growth as well.

While we continue to experience a great deal of economic uncertainty at the beginning of the holiday season due to the recent surge in COVID-19 case counts, we are confident in our business model and the trends we have recently seen. As a result, we are providing limited GAAP guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. First, we anticipate comp sales will be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range. Gross margin is expected to improve by 380 basis points to 400 basis points in comparison to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. SG&A as a percent of sales is projected to be approximately 40 basis points to 60 basis points below the comparison in the fourth quarter of last year. Diluted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.10 with an assumption that the effective tax rate will be approximately 25% and the diluted share count will be approximately 17.2 million. We do not anticipate the difference between our GAAP results and our non-GAAP results will be material in the fourth quarter.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

