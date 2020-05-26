Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Greetings and welcome to the Hibbett Sports First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It’s my pleasure to turn the conference over to Jason Freuchtel, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jason Freuchtel — Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you for joining Hibbett Sports to review the Company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on May 2, 2020.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management’s comments during this conference call which are not based on historical facts including those in response to your questions are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance are made in reliance on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to uncertainties and risks. It should be noted that the Company’s future results may differ materially from those anticipated and discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences have been described in the news release issued this morning, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We refer you to those sources for more information.

Lastly, I would like to point out that management’s remarks during this conference call are based on information and understandings believed accurate as of today’s date, May 26, 2020. Because of the time-sensitive nature of this information, it is the policy of Hibbett Sports to limit the archived replay of this conference call webcast to a period of 30 days.

The participants on this call are Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Volke, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jared Briskin, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant; and Ben Knighten, Senior Vice President of Operations. I’d now like to turn the call over to Mike Longo.

Michael E. Longo — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Jason, and good morning everyone. Before we begin, I’d like to start by acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on our communities. We know that many people are significantly affected by this healthcare crisis and whether that effect is physical or economic, our thoughts are with them and we’re doing what we can to assist them. At the same time, we want to give our thanks to our employees, whether in the store, the distribution centers, or in the Store Support Center. Our people have maintained their high level of customer service in this very challenging environment. The team came together to work through the problems and delivered what we believe are very good results, given the situation.

Our focus for the quarter centered on the results in five key areas – safety, stores, sales, inventory, and cash. With regard to safety, we have a very sharp focus on customer safety and employee safety. Because of our efforts, we have store associates who are happy to return to work and serve our customers and, at the same time, customers who are happy to shop in our stores as well as on our digital platform. This in turn delivers the results our owners expect.

Now with regard to stores, during the quarter, our stores are open around 60% of the time. At the end of the quarter, we had 690 stores fully open to the public and increasing every day. And as of today, we have over 1,000 doors open to the public.

With regard to sales, prior to mid-March, we were experiencing accelerating comps in both the stores and online. With the emergence of the virus, our sales fell dramatically though. In reaction, we pivoted to support the digital business by allocating more product and emphasizing our ability to fulfill from our stores. At the same time, we increased our marketing of the digital business. These efforts were rewarded with 110% growth in e-commerce sales in Q1 and the Q2 sales continue to be strong. At the same time, we continue to operate stores as allowed by state and local authorities. We believe that this was a critical decision that allowed us to maintain employment for a great number of our people.

Additionally, we took steps to help our store employees with additional paid-time off, guaranteed hours, payment of medical benefits amongst other things. And that connection with our people was important and then it helped them financially and it helped us to maintain contact with them. And our people showed their appreciation for these actions when we reopened stores by showing up and delivering their trademark service to our customers. We’ve had no issues staffing our stores to service our customers. Combining this with our digital business allowed us to continue to turn through product and manage our inventory.

As you saw in the earnings release, total sales comp for the quarter was a negative 19%. The brick and mortar comps were a negative 34%. However, at the end of the quarter, those comps turned positive even though only a portion of the stores were open at that time. And for the total quarter, our digital business was up 110% and continues to be strong early in Q2, as I said earlier.

With regard to inventory, our inventory position is actually down versus last year and this was a result of maintaining sales and the intense management of the inventory flow by our merchant team working closely with our vendor partners. Jared will outline some of those actions in greater detail in a moment.

And finally, our focus on cash also paid off. During the quarter, we used approximately $10 million in cash, compared to the end of the year. And to give you a little more detail about cash and Some of the other results, I’ll be followed by Bob Volke. And as mentioned, Bob is our new Chief Financial Officer. His first day on the job was in the middle of the crisis. So he has a pretty unique perspective on how all this played out. Bob, welcome to the team. If you will, give everyone a quick bio on yourself before you begin.

Robert J. Volke — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning everyone. As a new member of the Hibbett Sports management team, here is a little bit on my background. After graduating from Indiana University with an accounting degree, I joined the public accounting firm of Arthur Andersen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I then held various accounting management roles over 15-plus year period in the manufacturing, technology and publishing industries. I’ve spent the last 13 years in positions of increasing leadership responsibility within the retail sector, including 11 years at Tractor Supply, a Fortune 500 company in Nashville, Tennessee where I rose to the level of Vice President Controller and most recently a Fleet Farm in Appleton, Wisconsin, a private equity backed retailer where I was the Corporate Controller and Interim CFO.

My first six weeks here at Hibbett have certainly been interesting, but I’ve been impressed by the way this organization has responded to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and I’m even more excited about the future of the organization. Now we’ll turn our attention to the first quarter results.

As a reminder, we treat City Gear as an extension of the Hibbett business and the results will be reported on a combined basis. Also City Gear is included in our consolidated comp sales figures as we now have owned the City Gear business for more than one year. For the first quarter, total net sales declined 21.4% to $269.8 million and overall comp sales declined 19.5% compared to last year’s first quarter increase of 5.1%, despite the fact that our store population only operated for about 60% of the available days during the quarter. While the closure, to varying degrees of our retail locations during March and April, had a significant negative impact on our comparable sales during the first quarter, we experienced an acceleration of sales toward the end of April that has continued into May. This acceleration coincides with the reopening of our stores and we have seen very strong comp sales results during this period.

We also continue to fulfill e-commerce orders where allowed by our landlords and local municipalities. As a result, we had e-commerce sales growth of 110.5% compared to last year. E-commerce sales represented just over 22% of total net sales during the first quarter.

Our GAAP gross margin declined approximately 700 basis points compared to the prior year, primarily attributable to the larger representation of lower margin e-commerce sales during the quarter. The gross margin was also impacted by a $5.1 million increase in our lower of cost or market inventory reserve as a percentage of the aged inventory increased due to the COVID-19 related store closures. Excluding this charge, adjusted non-GAAP gross margin decreased approximately 540 basis points from the prior year’s first quarter.

SG&A expenses plus goodwill impairment represented 33.1% of net sales in the first quarter. This increase of 1,154 basis points was primarily due to the non-cash impairments of the City Gear trade name in the amount of $8.9 million and goodwill in the amount of $19.7 million. These two items were partially offset by a reduction of $11 million in the second year earn-out liability related to the City Gear acquisition. I want to be clear that these adjustments were triggered by our significant market value decrease and the business performance uncertainty in mid-April. These adjustments are based on financial projections made at that point in time. Although the adjustments to trade name and goodwill are not subject to reversal in future periods, the projected earn-out liability for the second year of the City Gear deal is dependent on future projections of City Gears EBITDA achievement as defined in the purchase agreement. Excluding non-GAAP items, adjusted SG&A as a percent of sales increased approximately 280 basis points over the prior year. This increase resulted mainly from incremental e-commerce expenses as we drove more customers to our website during the second half of the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization declined approximately $350,000 due to the store closures in fiscal 2020 as part of the company’s strategic alignment plan. The income tax rate for the quarter was 31.2% compared to last year’s rate of 25.3%. On a GAAP basis, Hibbett generated a $22.1 million operating loss, which compares to last year’s operating income of $37.3 million. Excluding all non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter, adjusted operating income was $7.8 million or 2.9% of sales. GAAP loss per share was $0.92. Excluding the impact of the non-GAAP items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.31.

Let’s turn to the balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $106.2 million in cash versus $66.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020 and $117 million at the end of our fiscal first quarter a year ago. As detailed in our recent 10-K, we borrowed $50 million in March under our unsecured credit facilities with Regions Bank and Bank of America as a precautionary measure to increase our cash position and preserve financial flexibility. We continue to have $50 million outstanding under our new secured credit facility with Regions Bank that has a maturity date of April 19, 2021.

To reiterate a comment, Mike made earlier, our net cash burn during the quarter, net of the debt previously discussed was about $10 million. This $10 million breaks down into a positive cash flow from operations of $3.9 million, offset by capital expenditures and share repurchases that I will discuss in a minute. Our cash position was further protected during the quarter by a willingness of our vendor partners, both merchandise and non-merchandise, to provide us with the either extended payment terms or installment payment options. As of this week, we are once again substantially current with amounts owed to our merchandise and non-merchandise vendors. With the cash we have on hand today, a majority of our stores open to the public and increased momentum in sales over the past month, we feel our current liquidity position is strong.

Inventory declined 2.6% from last year’s fiscal first quarter. We were able to manage our inventory well during this difficult environment as our aged inventory defined us more than six months past the date of receipt was 21.9% at the end of the quarter. This is up from 16.8% at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and compares to 20.5% in the same quarter one year ago. We spent $4.1 million on capital expenditures during the first quarter as we focused on our most important capital needs. This included opening three new stores, re-branding two Hibbett stores to City Gear, and moving forward with other impactful IT and operational initiatives.

The Company purchased approximately 428,000 shares for a total of $9.7 million during the first period of the quarter under our share repurchase program. All shares were purchased under a 10b5-1 plan that was approved prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have just over $143 million of remaining authorization through January 29, 2022 for future share repurchases at management’s discretion. I’ll now turn the call over to Jared for a review of merchandising.

Jared S. Briskin — Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant

Thank you, Bob. Welcome to the team. We’re very confident in our plan for the first quarter, as many of our initiatives were in flight, showing positive results prior to mid-March and the effects of COVID-19. In apparel, our momentum was strong as the team’s intense focus on sharpening the connectivity in our apparel assortment to sneakers was resonating. Men’s apparel was having significant growth, and we saw a return to growth in women’s and kids apparel at the time. Seasonal apparel was well under control and carryover was limited.

In accessories, a renewed selling focus, combined with vendor-funded specimen contests were driving the category to positive results. Our strategy change in licensed products divesting from fan-based merchandising and investing in connectivity to our sneaker business were showing significant acceleration.

Footwear results were positive across all genders, and we are excited to capitalize on a strong launch calendar for the balance of the quarter [Phonetic]. Women’s footwear was a key investment area for us and was performing exceptionally well. In mid-March, we had to pivot due to the COPVID-19 virus. Our response to COVID was based on three phases – crisis, recovery and the new normal. Our vendor partners were incredible, collaborating with us on our approach to our three-phase plan. This collaboration of partnership occur daily, in many cases, hourly. The support we received from our vendor partners is a testament to the trust that they have in us and in our business model. We are beyond grateful.

With regard to the crisis phase, in collaboration with our partners, we limited incoming deliveries, reduced the future order book, re-flowed the future order book and extended payment terms. Our merchandise teams intense focus on inventory management allowed us to exit the crisis phase with inventory below prior year levels and with age levels under control. I’m beyond proud of our team for their relentless effort and execution during this time.

With regard to recovery, we’re seeing strong acceleration of the trends we were seeing pre-COVID. We have been able to increase the flow of new receipts to capitalize on the current business and we’re working closely with our vendor partners to collaborate on future forecasts and buys.

With regard to the new normal, while current sales are robust, we know that the new normal will be difficult to project, understanding that new normal will take some time, and we plan to manage our inventory with intense scrutiny. Specific to the second quarter, we expect additional volatility regarding tax-free holidays and the back-to-school season. I will now turn the call back over to Mike for some additional comments.

Michael E. Longo — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, Jared. I’m going to wrap up our prepared comments with just a few more points about what makes Hibbett Sports different and why we were able to produce these results. A number of Factors make our business model more resilient than most other retailers. First of all, we have high demand categories to capitalize on current consumer trends, most notably fashion athletic apparel that directly hooks and connects with apparel. Our store base and locations provide us some built-in advantages as well. And of those factors, probably at the top of the list is we have limited exposure to malls. At the same time, excuse me, we are a small box retailer, which means we just have fewer people in our store at any given time. Furthermore, we have limited exposure to the largest metropolitan areas in the country, which as you know, have been the hardest hit in the last few months. And we expect that those factors mean less risk to both our consumers and our employees. Another advantage we have is our best-in-class digital platform that’s producing fantastic results. As you’ve heard us say before, we believe that no one has a digital platform that compares to Hibbetts. And as important as the platform is, it’s more important that it seamlessly integrates with our nearly 1100 stores in 35 states. This allowed us to provide BOPIS, ROPIS, Buy Online Ship-to-Store and, in many cases, same-day delivery access to our consumers across the country. And I’d like to brag about my team for just a moment. Within six hours of making the decision to implement curbside pickup, we had a solution in place in the stores for executing the program under Ben’s leadership. And finally, operationally, we stayed in business throughout this crisis. To remind you, we remained open in every community where it was deemed prudent by local government. That along with our emphasis on fulfilling online orders in the stores, gave us a non-stop connection with our employees and our customers. And we’re seeing the clear advantage of that decision now. So in conclusion, we’re being rewarded for these efforts when we reopen stores. We are fully staffed. The consumers are excited to shop in our stores and the sales are very robust. The digital business continues to comp up significantly as we take and keep share and our inventory is in a good spot and our cash position is nearly back to levels equivalent to the end of the year. So, operator, we are now ready for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Peter Benedict with Baird. Please proceed.

