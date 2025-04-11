Highlights of BlackRock’s Q1 2025 financial results

Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

First-quarter adjusted earnings increased 15% year-over-year to $11.30 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.51 billion or $9.64 per share in Q1, compared to $1.57 billion or $10.48 per share in the prior year period.

Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $5.28 billion in the March quarter. The top line benefitted from the positive impact of markets, organic base fee growth, and fees related to the GIP Transaction.

“BlackRock’s positioning and connectivity with clients are stronger than ever, and it’s clear in our results. We delivered 6% organic base fee growth in the first quarter, representing our best start to a year since 2021 and secular strength against a complex market backdrop,” said CEO Laurence Fink.

