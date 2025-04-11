Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Highlights of BlackRock’s Q1 2025 financial results

Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

BlackRock Q1 2025 earnings infographic

First-quarter adjusted earnings increased 15% year-over-year to $11.30 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.51 billion or $9.64 per share in Q1, compared to $1.57 billion or $10.48 per share in the prior year period.

Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $5.28 billion in the March quarter. The top line benefitted from the positive impact of markets, organic base fee growth, and fees related to the GIP Transaction.

“BlackRock’s positioning and connectivity with clients are stronger than ever, and it’s clear in our results. We delivered 6% organic base fee growth in the first quarter, representing our best start to a year since 2021 and secular strength against a complex market backdrop,” said CEO Laurence Fink.

Prior Performance

  • BlackRock Q3 2024 earnings infographic
  • Blackrock Q2 2024 earnings infographic
  • Blackrock Q1 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Friday reported higher revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2025. The latest numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company reported net revenues

WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2025 financial results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $20.15 billion. Net income grew 6% to $4.89 billion and

JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2025 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Reported net revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $45.3 billion. Managed net revenue was $46 billion, also

Tags

Asset Managementfinancial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top