Hindustan Foods Ltd.(HNDFDS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Hindustan Foods Ltd. (NSE: HNDFDS) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Sameer R. Kothari — Managing Director

Mayank Samdani — Group Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Hindustan Foods Limited Q4 and FY ’21 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Kothari, Managing Director. Thank you and over to you, sir.