Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
HOG Earnings: A snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2024 results
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Thursday reported a sharp fall in sales and net profit for the third quarter of 2024 amid weak demand.
Consolidated net income declined to $119 million or $0.91 per share in the September quarter from $199 million or $1.38 per share in the comparable period of last year.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 26% fall in total revenues to $1.15 billion during the three months. There was a 39% fall in motorcycle shipment units.
Prior Performance
