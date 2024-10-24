HOG Earnings: A snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2024 results

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Thursday reported a sharp fall in sales and net profit for the third quarter of 2024 amid weak demand.

Consolidated net income declined to $119 million or $0.91 per share in the September quarter from $199 million or $1.38 per share in the comparable period of last year.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 26% fall in total revenues to $1.15 billion during the three months. There was a 39% fall in motorcycle shipment units.

Prior Performance