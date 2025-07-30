Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
HOG Earnings: Harley-Davidson Q2 profit falls on sales slowdown
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported a sharp fall in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as shipments decreased amid soft demand and planned dealer inventory reduction.
The company reported net income of $108 million or $0.88 per share in the June quarter, compared to $218 million or $1.63 per share in the comparable period last year.
The weak earnings performance reflects a 19% fall in revenues to $1.31 billion in Q2. Motorcycle sales dropped 15% during the three months.
Jochen Zeitz, CEO of Harley-Davidson, said, “Our strategic partners have valued the HDFS business at approximately 1.75x post-transaction book value. We expect this will unlock $1.25 billion in cash and leaves HDFS well positioned to serve our customers and dealers.”
Prior Performance
