HOG Earnings: Harley-Davidson reports strong growth in Q3 FY25 profit
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a decline in global motorcycle retail sales.
The company reported net income of $377 million or $3.10 per share in the September quarter, compared to $119 million or $0.91 per share in the corresponding period last year.
The strong earnings performance reflects a 17% surge in third-quarter revenues to $1.34 billion. Global motorcycle retail sales dropped 6% annually to around 34,000 units during the three months.
“While there is a lot of work ahead of us, our success begins with our dealers – when they thrive, Harley-Davidson thrives. Going forward, you can expect an intensified focus on the key drivers of sustainable growth: strong and profitable dealerships, growing the powerful connection riders have with our brand, locally relevant marketing, and capital-efficient growth,” said Artie Starrs, the company’s CEO.
