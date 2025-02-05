HOG Earnings: Harley-Davidson slips to loss in Q4 as sales fall

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 as its sales declined amid weak demand.

The company reported a net loss of $117 million or $0.93 per share in the December quarter, compared to a profit of $26 million or $0.18 per share in the comparable period of last year.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 35% drop in total revenues to $688 billion during the three months. There was a 53% fall in motorcycle shipment units.

