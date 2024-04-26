HOG Earnings: Highlights of Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2024 operating results

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Friday reported a decline in sales and net profit for the first quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net income declined to $235 million or $1.72 per share in the March quarter from $304 million or $2.04 per share in the comparable period of last year.

Hurting the bottom line, total revenues including the financial services division decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.72 billion during the three months. There was a 7% fall in motorcycle shipments units.

Prior Performance