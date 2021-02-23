Home Depot Inc (HD) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Isabel Janci — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Home Depot’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings call.

Joining us on our call today are Craig Menear, Chairman and CEO; Ted Decker, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Richard McPhail, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions. Questions will be limited to analysts and investors.

Before I turn the call over to Craig, let me remind you that today's press release and the presentations made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today's presentations will also include certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of these measures is provided on our website.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today’s presentations will also include certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of these measures is provided on our website. Now, let me turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Menear — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Director

Thank you, Isabel and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining our call this morning. We hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Our thoughts are with those that have been impacted by the recent winter storms. Fiscal 2020 was a year that we certainly will not forget. It was a year of great hardship and diversity for so many and our thoughts and prayers are with millions of people who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

It is times like these that I have never been more thankful for the culture that our founders instilled in our business over 40 years ago. We have navigated this crisis by aligning our decisions and actions to some of our most important values, to do the right thing and to take care of our people. At the end of the day, it is our people and culture that make us unique. Our ability to manage unprecedented demand in the business while navigating the global pandemic and supporting our communities through multiple natural disasters and moments of crisis is a direct result of our associate’s extraordinary efforts.

As a result, investing in our associates during this time was one of the easier decisions we made this year. During fiscal 2020, in addition to record Success Sharing payouts, we invested a total of approximately $2 billion on enhanced compensation and benefits for our associates. As we announced last quarter, we transitioned from temporary COVID-19 benefits to permanent compensation enhancements for our frontline hourly associates. At the beginning of the year, I would have never thought it possible for the business to grow over $21 billion in 2020. For context, it took us 19 years as a Company to achieve the first $20 billion in total sales, and we outgrew that in this year alone.

This was enabled by investments we’ve made in the business as well as the team’s exceptional execution and cross-functional alignment. COVID-19 and its impacts have forced us to change the way we live, work and interact with one another and there are some key learnings. The first is that the investments we have made in the business over the past decade were the right ones. And the second is that those investments enabled agility and flexibility to execute on critical business decisions in a changing and dynamic operating environment.

Investments in technology and infrastructure helped us to extend our in-store focused offering to curbside in a matter of days and converted newly opened market delivery center facility to a direct fulfillment center in order to reduce online delivery lead times and improve the customer experience.

The mechanization of our upstream supply chain helped us to better flow products to our stores while investment in tools for our store associates and MET teams help to get that product to the shelves for the customer more quickly and efficiently. Our merchants leverage data analytics to collaborate with our supplier partners to make real-time adjustments to our assortments, as we work to prioritize the highest demand SKUs for our customers.

Despite one of the most difficult operating environments we have ever faced, we continue to make progress with regards to our strategic initiatives. Key components of our One Home Depot strategy, such as opening of various supply chain facilities, technology investments and enhancements to the digital experience remain on track. We have also restarted many of the in-store investments that were paused at the outset of the pandemic. As customers engage with The Home Depot, we see a continued blend of both the physical and digital worlds.

As a result, we believe that this distinct competitive advantages and overarching benefits of an interconnected One Home Depot strategy have never been more relevant. Now turning to our financial highlights. Our results for the year clearly indicate that for many customers their home has never been more important. Fiscal 2020 sales grew $21.9 billion to $132.1 billion, up 19.9% from last year. Comp sales were up 19.7% from last year and our U.S. comps were positive 20.6%.

Diluted earnings per share increased 16.5% to $11.94 for the year. We finished this year with another exceptional quarter, as we saw the continuation of outsized demand for home improvement projects. Sales for the fourth quarter grew $6.5 billion to $32.3 billion, up 25.1% from last year. Comp sales were up 24.5% from last year with U.S. comps a positive 25%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.65 for the fourth quarter.

Our results this quarter once again were driven by broad-based strength across the business and geographies. All of our top 40 markets posted double-digit comps, while Canada posted comps above the Company average and Mexico posted double-digit comps in local currency.

As Ted will detail, both ticket and transactions were up double-digits in the quarter and we saw a strong double-digit growth from both the Pro and DIY customers. We had a record holiday season as our modified approach to Black Friday and gift center events clearly resonated with our customers. Our interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have continued to support record level web traffic on a consistent basis throughout the year.

For the quarter, sales leveraging our digital platforms increased approximately 83% versus the prior year and approximately 55% of online orders were fulfilled through a store. For the year, sales leveraging our digital platforms increased approximately 86% versus last year and approximately 60% of online orders were fulfilled through a store. We continue to invest in our digital assets introducing new capabilities in different ways to engage with The Home Depot. All with the goal of improving the customer experience.

One of the customer enhancement tools that had to be completely re-imagine in the COVID-19 environment was our in-store workshop program. For years, we have offered a number of different in-store workshops including our kids workshops. Until COVID-19 there wasn’t an online option for these workshops, but in a few short months we were able to successfully transition 100% of our workshop content online.

The live streaming platform has allowed us to go from an average of five in-store workshops per month to approximately 40 online livestreaming workshops per month. These online workshops have driven a deeper level of engagement and connectivity with our participating customers. One thing that did not change in fiscal 2020 is our disciplined approach to capital allocation to create value for our shareholders.

We remain committed to growing our dividend as earnings grow. As a result, today we announced our Board approved 10% increase in our quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $6.60 per share. As we look to the fiscal year 2021, Richard will provide some perspective into the factors that have the potential to impact the Company’s performance. I’m incredibly proud of all we have accomplished in this unprecedented year and want to close by thanking our associates for the way they have lived our values by serving our customers, communities and each other during these challenging times.

I also want to thank our supplier partners for their continued support and partnership throughout this year. In addition, I would like to welcome the associates from HD Supply back to The Home Depot family. As we close fiscal 2020, we have nearly completed our multi-year accelerated investment program that has positioned us well to serve our customers in this dynamic and changing environment. We have more conviction than ever that we have been investing in the riders of the business and will continue to invest to extend our competitive advantage and enable market share growth in any environment.

We believe that our scale, combined with our low cost position and continued focus on the customer will help us win in a highly competitive marketplace and deliver exceptional returns for our shareholders. And with that let me turn the call over to Ted.

Ted Decker — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Craig, and good morning everyone. I want to begin by expressing my appreciation to our associates and supplier partners for their unwavering dedication to our customers over the last year. During the fourth quarter, we continue to experience unprecedented levels of demand across our business. For the third quarter in a row, comps in the U.S. have been approximately 25%. With the remarkable consistency, comps in the U.S. were at or above 20% for 36 of the past 39 weeks.

And as you might expect, this level of demand pressured our supply chain. But our supply chain teams and supplier partners responded and continue making progress. Over the course of the third and fourth quarters, we made significant improvements to our in-stock positions, while supporting massive sales volumes. While there is always room for improvement, and there are some current port delays, we believe we are well positioned as we head into our busy spring selling season.

Moving on to comp performance in the fourth quarter. All of our merchandising departments posted double digit comps led by our lumber and indoor garden departments. Our comp average ticket increased 10.8% and comp transactions increased 12.6%. Similar to the last two quarters, the growth in our comp average ticket was supported by strong project demand, customers trading up to new and innovative products, as well as continued inflation in certain commodity categories like lumber. During the quarter we continue to experience significant volatility in lumber prices. As we exited the third quarter, lumber prices were falling sharply off the historic highs seen back in September.

However, during the fourth quarter, pricing for both framing and panel lumber reversed and set new near-term highs. Despite the elevated prices, unit comps in our lumber department accelerated further from the double-digit levels seen in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter, inflation from core commodity categories positively impacted our average ticket growth by approximately 220 basis points.

Additionally, our comp transaction growth was supported by the same persistent strength in both online and in-store transactions that we have experienced in the prior two quarters.

During the fourth quarter, big-ticket comp transactions or those over $1,000 were up approximately 23%. We saw strong performance across a number of big-ticket categories including appliances, vinyl plank flooring and vanities. From a customer standpoint during the quarter we saw double-digit growth from both our Pro and DIY customers with sales growth from our DIY customers once again outpacing that of our Pro customers. DIY sales growth was very consistent with the strong double-digit growth experienced in the second and third quarters.

Sales to our Pro customer continue to accelerate posting the best quarter of growth in 2020. As we’ve mentioned all year, our smaller Pro customers maintained consistent growth and posted strong double-digit growth in every month of the quarter. Growth from our larger Pro customers continued to accelerate also growing double-digits each month of the quarter. While the operating environment is still recovering from many of our larger Pro customers, we’re encouraged by what we’re seeing and hearing as backlogs are growing.

Shifting to our DIY customers, we continue to benefit from heightened engagement from both new and existing customers. As our customers continue to spend more time at home, they are telling us their project lists are growing. After completing a project, we see many of our DIY customers take on additional and often times more complex projects with a renewed sense of confidence.

During the fourth quarter, our customers exhibited a lot of trend similar to what we saw throughout 2020. For instance, we saw continued strength in outdoor living categories, like patio furniture, grilles and outdoor power equipment as customers try to extend the outdoor living season.

We also saw strong performance from popular interior project categories like vanities, faucets, moldings and interior lighting. Customer engagement in our Annual Black Friday and gift center events was strong. As I previewed on last quarter’s call, we took a different approach to our events this year to prioritize the health and safety of our associates and customers. We made deeper buys on fewer SKUs, we changed the way we use our laid down areas and end comps and we extended our events over several weeks to avoid driving too much traffic on any one single day, and we could not be more thrilled with the results. Over the holiday season, our customers said they wanted a sense of normality. They told us they wanted to decorate for the holidays and make the most of the season while spending more time at home with family. So they bought big and they bought early and we saw a record level of sell-through with our decorative holiday assortment.

During the quarter, our interconnected and digital assets continue to perform well. Over the last several years, we’ve rebuilt our website and invested across our platforms to upgrade our infrastructure and improve the shopping experience. These investments allowed us to handle the enormous growth in web traffic and convert more of that traffic into sales.

During fiscal 2020, homedepot.com had more than 3.6 billion visits and our conversion rate increased double digits across all platforms including our app, mobile and desktop. Turning our attention to the upcoming spring season, I could not be more excited about our comprehensive line of book products, including our number one position in outdoor power equipment.

As we’ve discussed, the cordless outdoor power market continues to outpace growth of the gas market. Cordless tools are easier to use, more environmentally friendly and have the power and run time to get most jobs done. Like we’ve done with our tool department, we are resetting our outdoor power equipment base by branded battery platform. Customers can now shop our leading and exclusive lineup by platform, including Makita, Milwaukee, RYOBI, Toro and DEWALT.

We are thrilled with the results and expect these resets will be complete in the first quarter. This spring we’re excited to introduce a new lineup of outdoor power from RYOBI, the number one cordless outdoor power brand. The New RYOBI HP high performance brushless product was introduced in our tool department last year. We are now expanding it into cordless mowers trimmers and blowers. The cordless mowers come with 70 minutes of run time and we are excited about the additional innovation coming in the product pipeline.

As we look forward to spring, we know that now, more than ever, the home has never been more important. We feel great about our position as the number one retailer for home improvement and we look forward to serving our customers in the busy spring selling season.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard McPhail — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Thank you, Ted, and good morning everyone. In the face of what was a difficult year for many, including for many of our associates, I am proud of the actions we took to take care of our people, our customers and our communities. In the fourth quarter, total sales were $32.3 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion or 25.1% from last year. Our total Company comps were positive 24.5% for the quarter with positive comps of 24.4% in November, 22.4% in December, and 26.5% in January.

Comps in the U.S. were positive 25% for the quarter with positive comps of 24.3% in November, 21.8% in December and 28.4% in January. All 19 of our U.S. regions as well as Canada and Mexico posted double-digit positive comps in local currency. For the year, our sales totaled a record $132.1 billion, with sales growth of $21.9 billion versus fiscal 2019.

For the year, total Company comp sales increased 19.7% and U.S. comp sales increased 20.6%. In the fourth quarter, our gross margin was 33.6%, a decrease of approximately 30 basis points from last year. Gross margin was negatively impacted during the quarter by several factors including product mix shrink and pressure from rising transportation costs. Mix pressure from lumber alone negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 30 basis points in the fourth quarter.

For the year, our gross margin was 34%. During the fourth quarter, operating expenses were approximately 20.9% of sales, representing an increase of approximately 25 basis points compared to last year. Let me take a moment to comment on a few of our expense items. First, we incurred approximately $110 million of non-recurring expense related to the completion of the HD Supply acquisition, creating approximately 30 basis points of operating expense deleverage. Second, during the quarter, we continued to support our associates with enhanced benefits in response to COVID-19 and transitioned our temporary support programs to permanent compensation enhancements, which we announced last quarter.

These expenses totaled approximately $340 million during the fourth quarter, resulting in approximately 105 basis points of expense deleverage. Third, we incurred approximately $55 million of operational COVID related expenses including personal protective equipment for our associates and customers and enhanced cleaning of our stores, resulting in approximately 20 basis points of operating expense deleverage. Fourth, we recorded expenses related to our strategic investment plan of approximately $325 million, an increase of approximately $45 million compared to last year.

And finally, during the fourth quarter, we showed strong expense control in other areas of the business and drove approximately 130 basis points of expense leverage. Included in this 130 basis points of leverage is approximately 80 basis points of pressure driven by accrued bonus expense primarily related to our outperformance for our bi-annual store Success Sharing program and store and field based management bonuses for the second half.

Our operating margin for the fourth quarter was approximately 12.7% and for the year was approximately 13.8%. Excluding the one-time expense associated with the completion of the HD Supply acquisition, our operating margin would have been 13% for the fourth quarter and 13.9% for the year.

Interest and other expense for the fourth quarter grew by $35 million to $327 million due primarily to higher long-term debt levels compared to one year ago. In the fourth quarter, our effective tax rate was 23.9% and for fiscal 2020 was 24.2%. Our diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $2.65, an increase of approximately 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The one-time expenses related to the completion of the HD Supply acquisition of approximately $110 million negatively impacted our fourth quarter diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.09. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2020 were $11.94, an increase of 16.5% compared to fiscal 2019.

During the year, we opened five new stores and ended the year with a store count of 2,296. Retail selling square footage was approximately 239 million square feet. For the fiscal year, total sales per retail square foot were $544, the highest in our Company’s history.

At the end of the quarter, merchandise inventories were $16.6 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion versus last year and inventory turns were 5.8 times, up from 4.9 times from the same period last year. Moving on to capital allocation, our long-term principles for how we think about deploying capital have not changed.

We will continue to invest in the business. After investing in the business, it is our intent to return excess cash to shareholders through a balanced approach to paying a healthy dividend and through share repurchases. During fiscal 2020, we invested approximately $2.5 billion back into our business in the form of capital expenditures. We also invested approximately $8 billion in the acquisition of HD Supply to enhance our capabilities and drive accelerated sales growth in a highly fragmented MRO space.

We completed this acquisition on December 24th. During the year, we paid approximately $6.5 billion of dividends to our shareholders. We look to grow our dividend every year as we grow earnings and as you heard from Craig, today we announced our Board of Directors increased our quarterly dividend by 10%. In mid-March, we suspended our share repurchases as part of several steps we took to further enhance our strong liquidity position.

Prior to that suspension, we repurchased approximately $600 million or 2.5 million shares of outstanding stock in fiscal 2020. We expect to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and we will also maintain and enhanced cash position of at least $4 billion during fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2020, we raised approximately $8 billion of staggered maturity, long-term debt to enhance our liquidity position, partially fund the acquisition of HD Supply and repay approximately $2.75 billion of senior notes. Computed on the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and equity for the trailing 12 months, return on invested capital was approximately 40.8%, down from 45% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

This decrease primarily reflects our decision to temporarily enhance our liquidity position, including the suspension of our share repurchases back in March. Now, I’ll turn to our outlook for 2021. The strong and consistent demand environment we’ve seen over the past nine months has continued into February. Our customers tell us that their home has never been more important and that they will continue to take on home improvement projects.

The housing environment remains strong as increased demand for single-family homes has driven housing turnover and home price appreciation. However, significant uncertainty remains with respect to the course of the pandemic, the distribution of vaccines, short term fiscal policy and how these developments will impact the broader economy and ultimately consumer spending.

Given these uncertainties, we are limited in our ability to forecast, demand for the year, particularly as it relates to the back half. For this reason, we are not providing guidance for fiscal 2021. While we are not able to predict how consumer spending will evolve, if the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth. We calculate this by assuming the sales dollar level of demand that we saw in the fourth quarter continues throughout 2021, adjusting for historical seasonality. And this demand environment, we calculate our fiscal 2021 operating margin would be at least 14%.

Let me give a little more color around the drivers of our operating margin and investments for fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2020, we experienced pressure to gross margin, notably from product mix and shrink. For fiscal 2021, we expect continued pressure to our gross margin from higher transportation costs and shrink.

In addition, we will experience some pressure in gross margin as we continue to build out our one supply chain network. Remember that the majority of the costs associated with opening and operating our supply chain facilities are accounted for in our cost of goods sold.

As we transition from 2020 into 2021, our operating expenses will reflect a move away from temporary COVID related pay and benefits to permanent wage investments, the continuation of strategic investments in the business and the impact of lapping areas of underspend such as under staffed stores that we realized last year.

In fiscal 2020, we incurred approximately $2 billion of expense related to enhanced pay and benefits for our associates. Last quarter, we transitioned away from our temporary support programs in response to COVID and increased permanent compensation for our frontline hourly associates by approximately $1 billion on an annualized basis.

In addition, we also incurred approximately $240 million of expense related to COVID operational costs during fiscal 2020 primarily in the form of personal protective equipment for our associates and customers and for enhanced cleaning of our stores. As long as the COVID environment persists, we would expect to incur approximately $250 million of COVID related operating expenses on an annualized basis for fiscal 2021, primarily related to PPE, additional cleaning, as well as extended leave for associates who were directly impacted by COVID-19.

During fiscal 2020, we chose to defer some of our in-store strategic investments, both capital and expense to prioritize the safety of our associates and customers. We expect to complete these investments in fiscal 2021. As we look back on our investments from 2018 to 2020, we believe that we focused on the right areas, improved the customer experience and grew significantly faster than our market. As we move forward, we are committed to investing in our business, to stay ahead of customer expectations and further enhance the customer experience with two main objectives in mind. First, to deliver returns by driving growth faster than the market in any environment. And second, to further strengthen our position as the low cost provider in home improvement with a relentless focus on productivity and efficiency.

This approach will result in a steadier [Technical Issues] It is our intent to make those investments on a steadier cadence and to drive operating expense leverage while preserving the ability to adjust our investments as needed. We estimate that our fiscal 2021 effective tax rate will be similar to what we reported in fiscal 2020. As we begin 2021, we believe that we’ve positioned ourselves to meet the needs of our customers in any environment. The investments we’ve made in our business have enabled flexibility in our operating model as well as our financial model.

As we look forward, we will continue to invest to strengthen this position and extend our scale and low cost position to drive growth faster than the market, regardless of what the environment may look like.

Thank you for your participation in today’s call and Christine, we are now ready for questions.

